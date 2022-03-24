Useful Tips to Maximize on Your Online Casino Free Spins

Playing online casino games is a favorite pastime for many punters and a fun form of entertainment from the comfort of home. If you’re just getting started, it’s a great idea to take advantage of the promotions and freebies that online casinos offer.

Gambling for free, without risking any of your own funds, is the goal and free spins bonuses are a great way to get there. In order to take full advantage of your free spins, take a look at these tips and tricks to maximize your igaming experience.

What are Free Spins? And How Do They Work?



Free spins are pretty much what they sound like: a category of online casino bonuses that give players a certain number of free spins for online slot games. Many times, free spins will come as part of a Welcome Bonus or other bonus packages.

Types of Free Spins



There are hundreds of free spin bonus offers out there in all different shapes and sizes. There are, however, three main types that are the most common you’ll encounter.

No Deposit Free Spins: These are the best free spin bonus players can find. With no deposit free spins, you can play certain slot games without making an initial deposit or wagering any of your own money.

Deposit Free Spins: On the other side of the spectrum are deposit free spins that require players to make a deposit before the free spins are activated. Because you have to make a deposit first, the wagering requirements on these types of free spins are much lower and more lenient.

Wager-Free Free Spins: These are the newest and rarest type of free spin bonuses. This type of bonus gives players some free spins without wagering requirements to work through.

Free Spins Wagering Requirements

Wagering requirements are a pre-determined condition associated with almost all kinds of casino bonuses. These requirements outline the number of times a player must wager the bonus before cashing out any winnings accrued from play.

Every bonus will have its own set of wagering requirements, characterized by a number + x (times). For example, if you get 100 free spins at $0.10 per spin with a 30x wagering requirement, the value of the bonus is actually $10 (100 x $0.10 = $10). If you end up winning $15 by the time you use up your free spins, you’ll actually have to wager $450 ($15 x 30) before you can claim any winnings.

Tips to Maximize Your Free Spins



As you can see, wagering requirements and terms and conditions can be quite rigid when it comes to using your free spins bonuses. This is, however, how casinos protect themselves from losing money in the long run.

Several operators offer free spins bonuses to their players and they can be quite lucrative if you find the right ones. But if you’re a latecomer to the online casino party and aren’t quite sure how to benefit from such promotions, you’ve come to the right place.

Choose Wisely

Depending on the terms and conditions associated with your free spin bonus, you may not get to choose which slot games you play. Many times, the bonus is only for selected titles to boost interest in a new slot title. If, however, you have the freedom to choose your game, look for slot games with higher payouts and more reels (or lines).

Some slot games have dozens, or even hundreds, of paylines that do not require additional wagers — albeit with significantly decreased odds.

Check Social Media

Frequently, online casinos will advertise new online slot games through their social media pages to ramp up interest in newly released games. These announcements often come with free spin bonuses too, to encourage players to try out new games risk-free.

Sign Up For Loyalty Programs

You’ve probably seen advertisements for loyalty or VIP programs at your favorite online casino. These schemes offer players a free spin each day, including exclusive access to other rewards and particular jackpot games. They can really pay off if you plan on playing at a particular casino frequently.

Read the Terms & Conditions Carefully

Using free spins bonuses is usually pretty straightforward — play the specified game for a certain number of playthroughs and then keep whatever you win. There can be, however, some small print involved.

Make sure to take a look at the wagering requirements associated with the bonus as well as the deadline for when you have to complete the required playthrough in order to cash out your winnings.

Spin Responsibly

Now that you’re armed with this information, you can make the most of your gambling experience and free spin bonuses. There are a host of ways to benefit from casino bonuses and as long as you find opportunities with less strict T&Cs, you can get a good deal while having a good time.