Update on Sarah Everard Disappearance And Now the Perpetrator Wayne Couzens ‘ARRESTED’

Horror death

Prosecutor Tom Little QC said: “Sarah Everard’s disappearance on the evening of 3rd March 2021 led to one of the most widely publicized missing person investigations this country has seen.

“What had taken place became widely summarised on social media as #shewasonlywalkinghome.

That is correct. Sarah Everard had just been walking home to her family, friends, and colleagues when she was grabbed by the defendant on 3 March 2021.

“But, these five words are not sufficient to express what happened to Sarah and her body during the days and hours that followed her kidnapping.

“Whilst it is impossible to summarise what the defendant did to Sarah Everard in just five words, if it had to be done, then it would be appropriate to do so as deception, kidnap, rape, strangulation, fire.”