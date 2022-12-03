Unsettling information about Tad Cummins teacher who kidnapped student (15) and then abused her in an abandoned shack, after she had been groomed for months

SICKENING details emerged about Tad Cummins’ teacher, who kidnapped and physically abused his 15-year old student after months of grooming.

Elizabeth “Beth” Thomas has previously spoken out about her 50-year old teacher “preyed” The following is available: “manipulated” She was her back in 2018

ABC’s Friday 9pm broadcast will feature a new interview with 20/20 that provides additional information about the case.

A preview of the two-hour program shows ABC correspondent Eva Pilgrim saying that new information will be released about the events that unfolded when Thomas was kidnapped.

Three years have passed since the last interview. Perverse teacher sentenced to 20 years in prison Thomas was confronted by Thomas after he ran off with her when she was only 15.

Cummins and his victim, a teen girl, vanished for 38 days during 2017. This sparked an international manhunt.

The new 20/20 will look deeper into the events that led up to the teen’s disappearance, never-before-released evidence, and Cummins’ prosecution, the LaughingPlace explains.

You will find new interviews on this program “key investigators and prosecutors who brought Cummins to justice, including Special Agent Sterling Wall, the lead FBI agent on the case; Special Agent Tyler Sells with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation; detective Marcus Albright, the lead investigator from the Maury County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office; and Sara Beth Myers, the lead federal prosecutor on the case.”

Never-before-broadcast video clips of Cummins’ interrogation with authorities and an interview with his former wife Jill will also be shared.

Cummins’ and Thomas’ family members were also interviewed.

The feature will also include Thomas’ family lawyer Jason Whatley and District Attorney Brent Cooper. Griffin Barry is the tip that led to Cummins’ arrest.

Hulu’s 20/20 Interview will now be available to anyone who cannot watch the program tonight.

‘DISGUSTING CRIMINAL’

Thomas told the authorities previously that Cummins was a sex partner of hers. “every day as they traveled from state to state posing as husband and wife” Between March 13th and April 20.

In an emotional statement when Cummins was in court, she revealed the trauma she has suffered and branded him a “sick, disgusting criminal.”

“You preyed upon a vulnerable girl and robbed her childhood,” She said.

“For the last two years, I’ve been picking myself up, piece by piece, and proving to myself that I am much, much stronger than you convinced me I was.

“The effects have been devastating and permanent, and they are not over. These are ongoing struggles that I still experience every day and occasionally even for a moment in my daily life.

“What you did to me is unspeakable. It is impossible to express the pain and suffering I’ve suffered, and will continue to feel because of your kindness.

“I believe Mr Cummins’ sentence should be 38 years in prison – one year for each day he kept me away from my family.”

Following a break down, she gave her statement to Nashville’s federal court.

In her statement she also mentions NBC citesThomas claimed that “he chose to become a sexual prey.” Knowing my problems, he chose to prey upon me and convinced me I was weak.

He chose to humiliate me, abuse me and degrade me. I have no doubt that Mr Cummins would have discarded me as a trash can and chosen another young girl to be his next victim if he hadn’t been caught.

“Tad Cummins is a sick, disgusting criminal.”

Cummins was detained in April 2017. The 15-year old girl, then 15, was safe in a Northern California cabin.

They flew 1,900 miles to Culleoka (Tennessee), the girl’s home.

Cummins was convicted of obstructing Justice and taking a Minor across State Lines for Sex in April 2018.

He was sentenced in 2019 to 20 years imprisonment

