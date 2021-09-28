Unexpected Impact Of Smoking On Your Mental Health

The U.S. Centers for Disease Prevention and Control reports that more than 16 million Americans suffer from diabetes, cancer, and other smoking-related disorders. However, little is known about the impact of smoking on mental health. As it turns out, it may increase the risk of developing schizophrenia and depression, according to a 2019 study published in Psychological Medicine.

Smoking is also a risk factor for anxiety, according to a 2013 study featured in Brain and Behavior. The chemicals in cigarette smoke may cause structural brain changes, such as a reduction in white and gray matter. The more cigarettes you smoke, the greater the damage. Another explanation is that nicotine increases oxidative stress and interacts with specific neurotransmitter systems, which can further alter your mood.

“After a short period of not smoking, many smokers will start to feel the need for a cigarette, and other withdrawal symptoms such as feeling irritable or on edge become apparent,” Ann McNeill, tobacco policy expert, told Patient. “Having a cigarette relieves such discomfort, so smokers believe that smoking relieves their stress.” On the positive side, quitting may reverse some of the damage and improve mental health.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.