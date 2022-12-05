Under The Queen’s Umbrella episode 16 finale airtime & preview of ending

Under The Queen’s Umbrella is coming to an end and the finale of the K-drama will be all about an epic showdown between the Queen and the Queen Dowager. Take a look at Under The Queen’s Umbrella episode 16 airtime and preview below.

Starring award winning actress Kim Hye Soo, rising heartthrob Moon Sangmin and veteran artists like Kim Hae Sook and Choi Won Young, tvN’s Under The Queen’s Umbrella made quite an impression among K-drama viewers as the series charted at number 3 in Netflix’s Non-English TV shows List clocked in 18,080,000 viewing hours for the week of Nov 21-27.

Under The Queen’s Umbrella episode 16

Under The Queen’s Umbrella episode 16 will air on December 4 at 9.10pm KST/ 7.10am ET. The drama will also be available via Netflix from 11 p.m. KST/ 9 a.m ET later. You can find the Netflix international broadcast times below.

Under The Queen’s Umbrella preview

According to the preview of episode 16, the finale will be about the Queen’s quest to bring out the truth about her son’s death to public eye whlile the king is still divided about how to “right” There are two mistakes.

The Queen Dowager, who is the most prominent conspirator, claims she’s only doing it to protect the King. However the Queen replies that she has the ability to do the same.

The Queen Dowager has made the crown princess a pawn, manipulating the news about her pregnancy to create more problems.

With only the finale left, viewers are eager to know how the Queen will bring justice to her son’s death while also ensuring safety to the crown prince and princess.

Ratings

Kim Hye Soo knows how to captivate an audience with every role she plays and the global success of Under The Queen’s Umbrella along with its popularity in South Korea proves her command on the screen once again.

As the final episode garnered 13.353% viewership, the drama on tvN has been the most-viewed K-dramas in November. Nielson Korea chart.

Globally, the drama stood at number 3 at Netflix’s Non-English Global Top Ten global shows chart.

Moreover, Under The Queen’s Umbrella got 8.4 on IMDb 8.7 and 9.8 on MyDramaList.

Watch Under The Queen’s Umbrella finale on December 4.

