Truth Behind Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala Outfit Revealed

The Met Gala was days ago, but people are still talking about Kim Kardashian’s iconic head-to-toe look. Many theories have been put forward as to why Kim Kardashian is dressed this way. It is finally her turn to voice her opinion.

Everyone has been asking what Kim Kardashian’s very interesting Met Gala look means. It’s finally here that the star is speaking out. In an Instagram post, she revealed that she was not following the theme. Turns out, the meaning wasn’t that deep.

The outfit was black, with a long black hairstyle. Black dress, black pants, black belt, long black hair, and a black mask over her face. “What’s more American than a T-shirt head to toe?!” she captions the photo according to Us Weekly. Fans praise her for being creative in the comments.

“Faceless, endless hair train and comfy. Taking fashion in a new direction. You and your team crushed it at the met,” someone writes. They are absolutely right. What is more American than being comfy and faceless – but in an artistic way.

Kim Kardashian was joined by someone who looked like Kanye West but wasn’t Kanye West. Actually, her disguised partner was a Balenciaga designer. There are still some details missing about the look. Hopefully, she reveals even more details soon about what the look really meant…if it really was her wearing the dress.

There is some conspiracy going around on if it was really Kim K. in the outfit or if it was someone else. Tiktok user thinks Kim Kardashian may have been replaced by another person. First, she noticed that Kim’s nose and the nose of the woman under the mask were not the same. She then notes how bizarre Kim Kardashian’s behavior is lately.

She has had several looks where her face has been covered. Recently, her Instagram has gotten very dark and she’s even changed her profile picture on the social platform to solid black. Kim could be experiencing a post-Kanye West phase. It will be interesting to see how this changes her branding in the future – if at all.