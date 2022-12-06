Trump Refuses to Follow His Request to Suspend The Constitution As ‘Fake Information,’ or ‘Disinformation & Lying’

Trump, the former President of the United States attempted to rescind his calls to end the Constitution following an explosive posting Saturday to his Truth Social account.

“The Fake News is actually trying to convince the American People that I said I wanted to “terminate” the Consititution,” he Submitted Monday. “This is simply more DISINFORMATION & LIES, just like RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA, and all of their other HOAXES & SCAMS.”

“What I said was that when there is ‘MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION,’ as has been irrefutably proven in the 2020 Presidential Election, steps must be immediately taken to RIGHT THE WRONG,” He went on. “Only FOOLS would disagree with that and accept STOLEN ELECTIONS. MAGA!”

That same platform allows you to see the former president, twice impeached, and currently 2024 presidential hopeful first Submitted Saturday “the revelation of MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION in working closely with Big Tech Companies, the DNC, & the Democrat Party” This allows you to “the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution.”

“Do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION?” he questioned of what he sees as the false 2020 result — Joe Biden’s legitimized popular and electoral victory. “Our great ‘Founders’ did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!”

Sunday’s political talk show hosts George Stephanopoulos, Margaret Brennan and Jake Tapper brought Republican politicians on their shows to test the waters of their support for such a suggestion, with varying responses.

Indiana Rep. Dave Joyce held back on explicitly addressing Saturday’s Truth Social post when confronted about it by Sephanopoulos. CNN’s Jake Tapper chatted with newly elected New York Rep. Mike Lawler, who firmly rejected Trump’s comments. Indiana Rep. Mike Turner went on CBS’ “Face the Nation” Margaret Brennan “vehemently disagree” What Trump said.

Trump escalated his dismissive tirade Monday and continued to hurl insults at the media, raising his post caps.

“SIMPLY PUT, IF AN ELECTION IS IRREFUTABLY FRAUDULENT, IT SHOULD GO TO THE RIGHTFUL WINNER OR, AT A MINIMUM, BE REDONE,” He Submitted. “WHERE OPEN AND BLATANT FRAUD IS INVOLVED, THERE SHOULD BE NO TIME LIMIT FOR CHANGE!”

He Additional: “WE WANT PEOPLE WHO ‘LEGITIMATELY’ WON THE ELECTION TO LEAD OUR COUNTRY, NOT PEOPLE WHO HAD TO CHEAT IN ORDER TO WIN!!!”