Tripledemic Tip: How to avoid getting sick at your office holiday party

Some businesses may feel the need to cancel their holiday parties because of an increase in COVID cases and RSV, but that isn’t true for many.

Although health officials are yet to declare the tripledemic an emergency of national importance, they urge everyone to take safety precautions during this festive season.

A growing desire exists for people to come together after the pandemic and share in celebrations, especially among office workers. Is it really safe?

“Everything is back. Everybody’s excited,” Alyssa Pettinato of Alinato Events Ann Mercogliano of Inside Edition tells.

She adds quickly that she is happy for the companies. “throwing parties are taking precautions.”

Pettinato gives a few tips that will help holiday-makers have happy, healthy holidays.

“If you’ve been traveling extensively, you might want to refrain,” Pettinato says. “If you don’t feel good, do not come. And if you are feeling off, you know, get tested. If you’re feeling uncomfortable, wear a mask.”

These little acts of kindness can make all the difference for those who are working with coworkers and have relatives with immunocompromised or small children.

Dr. Rochelle WALENSK, director of the Centers for Disease Control Prevention spoke out about these rises in respiratory diseases during the a Briefing for the press Tomorrow is Monday.

“There has already been at least 8.7 million illnesses, 78,000 hospitalizations and 4,500 deaths from flu,” Reporters were informed by Dr. Walensky.

Additionally, RVS cases are increasing in specific areas. She noted that COVID cases rose as a result of Thanksgiving.

“We now face yet another surge of illness, another moment of overstretched capacity and, really, one of tragic and often preventable sadness,” Dr. Walensky said.

