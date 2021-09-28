Tom Brady Speaks out on Returning to New England for Buccaneers vs. Patriots Matchup

Sunday will be a homecoming for Tom Brady as he will return to New England for one of the biggest regular-season games in NFL history. On Sunday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the New England Patriots. This will be Brady’s first encounter with his former team.

Brady talked about the game and said “I’m not going to necessarily reminisce,” he said, “I don’t think this is the moment for that. I’ll have plenty of opportunities to reminisce about my football career – none of it, none of which I really care to do right now because I’m so much in the moment. I’m not going to be thinking about 20 years of history. I’m going to be thinking about one night of football, a Sunday night game coming off a really tough loss.”

Brady spent his first 20 years with the Patriots, before signing with the Buccaneers in March 2020. Six Super Bowls were won by Brady with the Patriots, while he also won one last season with the Buccaneers. NFL Research claims that Brady won 115 games in Gillette Stadium, making it the largest number of QB wins at a single stadium in league history. Although Brady has done a lot for the Patriots and won a lot of games at Gillette Stadium, he isn’t expecting a warm reception.

“Well, I wouldn’t expect a homecoming, And I’ll certainly have a lot of people who had cheered for me over the years, I know there’ll probably be, I’ll have a lot of families there and I have a lot of friends that have wanted to go to the game.

“Gillette’s home crowd is great. They will cheer on their team, as I expect. They will know something about me and they will know that I am going out to win the football game. They will respect me for that. I understand that they are there to pull for their team. That’s how sports work.