TLC The Family Chantel Season 3 Release Date Confirmed By The Network

Per a press release by TLC, a premiere date for Season 3 of The Family Chantel has officially been confirmed. In fact, the press release confirmed the premiere date for an explosive line-up of some of the network’s favorite shows. Is it possible to guess what TLC has planned for the fall season? Or, do you just want to know when you can dive into new episodes of The Family Chantel? Continue reading to find out all details.

Recap Of The Previous Season Of The TLC Series

Season 2 of The Family Chantel concluded in December of 2020. The final episode was titled “Wedding Crashers.” The synopsis of the final episode read: “It’s Royal and Angenette’s wedding day, but all eyes are on the Family Chantel; in the Dominican Republic, Alejandro makes a promise to Nicole that she needs him to keep in order to prove her mother wrong.”

The Family Chantel Season 3 Premiere Date Confirmed By TLC

According to The Futon Critic, the release date for Season 3 of The Family Chantel is coming a lot sooner than the rest of the fall season. Here’s an official synopsis of what to expect from the new premiere:

Last season’s disastrous trip to the Philippines has pushed Chantel’s older brother Royal and his wife away from the family, while all the rest of Thomas and Karen’s children have major life developments of their own. Chantel’s youngest brother River reveals to the family that he has his first-ever serious girlfriend, and against the family’s wishes, Winter is back with her boyfriend Jah, and thinking about marriage. Meanwhile, on Pedro’s side of the family, he prepares for a visit to the Dominican Republic and decides it is time to find out the truth about his father. Chantel, Winter, Karen, and Chantel decide to be with him on his journey to find the truth.

The synopsis of the new season continues to read: “Over on the island, Pedro’s sister Nicole decides to update her look in a couple of major ways, and her long-distance beau Alejandro is firmly against it, creating a major rift between them that is made worse when Nicole discovers a secret Alejandro has kept from her. For these two fiery extended families, there continues to be a wealth of drama and emotion, and never a dull moment.”

The Family Chantel Season 3 Premiere Date is coming on Monday, October 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Some previews of the new season are already available on Instagram. And, several other TLC shows like The 7 Little Johnstons are set to premiere just a month after The Family Chantel Season 3 debuts in October.

As those who follow TLC on Instagram know, the network has already dropped a few teasers for the new season. You haven’t had the chance to view them yet. Are you looking forward to the Season 3 Premiere of The Family Chantel? We would love to hear your comments. For the most recent information on TLC, be sure to keep checking back.