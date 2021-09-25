TLC OutDaughtered 3 Brave Busby Quints Shut Eyes And Have Fun Sliding Together!

Three brave Busby quints shut their eyes and slide together in this adorable photo. Continue reading to learn more.

OutDaughtered fans love seeing the Busby quints have fun

Recently, @hazelgracebusbyfp, an Instagram fan page for the adorable redheaded quint, Hazel, shares an adorable photo of her sliding down a playground slide. In the photo, she’s joined by two of her sisters. They are having the time and look great.

Although this sweet photo is posted on a Hazel Busby fan page, the comment section shows love for the whole family. Fans seem to be happy to see the Busby quintets having fun.

The fan page captions the post, “All about having fun.” When it comes to having fun, OutDaughtered fans know that’s something that the girls’ parents, Adam and Danielle Busby are very capable of having. They regularly post about the many fun things they do together.

Other fun things the Busbys do

For example, the Busby quints had a Pj party not too long ago. Danielle shared the story on her Instagram account. She explains that the kids didn’t have school on that day due to Hurricane Nicholas. The mother of six also shares that, “There is always at least one of the girls doing something silly, this time it was PK.” In this photo, Hazel does not seem enthused by her sister’s antics.

Before Adam and Danielle Busby snuck away to Mexico, they share photos of all of the girls from their spa day. This series of photos are shared on the Busby family’s joint Instagram account, @itsabuzzworld. In the caption, they share, “Omg! Sooo cute. We took the girls to get pampered at a spa for kids before their first day of school!” Check out the vlog.

Fans that follow the Busby quints on Instagram that they had a summer jam-packed with fun camps. Some of the camps the girls went to include

What do you think about all the fun activities Adam and Danielle plan for the Busby quints? Is it a good thing that all the girls seem to get along? Leave us your comments below. Make sure to come back to TV Shows Ace for more OutDaughtered news.