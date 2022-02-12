The Traveling Trump Show Comes to South Texas

HIDALGO, Texas — Organizers of the three-day We Stand America gathering were clearly frustrated on Day Two: In an arena built to accommodate thousands of spectators, only a few hundred people had shown up.

On a stage in the South Texas border city of Hidalgo, they blamed the lackluster crowd on liberal media and activists, claiming that they maliciously swiped up the free tickets that had been intended for veterans and law enforcement officials to keep the seats empty.

It was only the first conspiracy theory of the day.

Within minutes, there were multiple false claims that the 2020 election had been stolen. “Not since Hitler himself have we seen evil come across the country,” said Mark Finchem, an Arizona lawmaker who is running for secretary of state there. He described Arizona’s current top elections official as both a “demon” and “a plant” (and not the horticultural variety).

‘Don’t poke the mama bears’

The event held late last month in the Rio Grande Valley — which featured a parade of conservative stars, including Ted Nugent and Michael Flynn, Trump’s former national security adviser — was just one of many right-wing symposiums and conferences that are happening across the country on a nearly weekly basis.