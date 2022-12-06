The Holiday cast is now dead, but supermodels are there ‘punk parent’ Vernon Kay, star in a strange spat

This was the Christmas flick that had a lot going for it – now, the sequel is coming to you.

The Holiday’s fans will love the news that a sequel movie will soon be filmed with the same cast.

9 Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz with Jude Law at the 2006 film premiere red carpet Credit: Getty

The 2006 flick, which starred Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz, Jude Law and Jack Black, failed to impress critics but went on to rake in more than £200million at the Box Office.

Following their Christmas swap, Amanda was played by Diaz and Iris by Winslet. They fell in love and started a rom-com.

Since the release of the film in cinemas 16 years ago, a lot has been accomplished.

We catch up with Vernon Kay and their wives who are supermodels, as well as punk parents, here’s what we have to say about the actors.

Miffy Englefield

Miffy, 23, who played Jude Law’s daughter Sophie, is now a mum herself and is working as a barista.

Former actress, who was also in a rock band, described herself as an “actor”. “pint-sized punk”.

Frankie was her first child. She told Central Recorder all about the complicated birth.

After 21 hours of labor, she said that “She was three days earlier than expected at St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester.”

9 Miffy played the role of Sophie, Jude Law’s seven-year-old daughter in this film

“It was high time for me to get c-section. Doctors discovered I had an infection.

“I was pumped full of antibiotics and kept in hospital for two days.”

The new mom seems to have fond memories of The Holiday. She shared on TikTok her father’s scrapbook with scripts and photos.

Miffy told the story last year The New York Times: “They made all this time for these two little kids running around.

“Jude had so much time for us. He was always giving me tips about acting.”

The musician admits that her childhood fame could sometimes cause creepy behavior.

TikTok was Disgusted Miffy’s first post “When gross old men say things like ‘I’m so glad you’re still as cute as you were on The Holiday’ to me.”

Cameron Diaz

Starring as Amanda in The Holiday was one of Cameron’s last hit roles before she retired from acting.

At 50, the actress was a star in Shrek spinoffs, Bad Teacher, and Miss Hannigan’s 2014 version of Annie.

9 Cameron, who had retired as an actor in 2014, became a mother at 47.

Cameron, who was married to Benji from Good Charlotte, had Raddix her first child at 47 years old in 2019.

The actress opened up about her retirement on Kevin Hart’s talk show last year.

She stated:: “It’s fun to do, I love it, I love acting, I could go forever. Sometimes I feel that I am a fountain of energy.

“I just looked around and there were so many parts of my life that I wasn’t touching and that I wasn’t managing, and I couldn’t really manage, because everything was so massive.”

Jack Black

After Nancy Meyers, director of School of Rock, saw Jack Black in School of Rock, the role of Miles as the soundtrack composer was created for him.

Black has had leading roles since his role as Kung Fu Panda’s 2006 actor. He also starred in Tropic Thunder, Jumanji Remakes and Kung Fu Panda.

9 Jack Black engaged in a strange spat with Vernon Kay, the presenter

Vernon Kay, an actor and presenter from T4, revealed their secret feud last year.

Vernon said: “I don’t know whether he’d had a hangover or whether it was because I was either the first or last interview of the day, but he was horrible.

“He was an absolute d**k, an a******e.”

“When you’re so rude, arrogant and pig-faced to a young TV presenter, who’s so nervous and trying to hone his skills, and you’re so arrogant to dismiss that, it’s just not on.”

He also added: “I hope he reads it, and let this be a lesson to Jack Black.”

Jude Law

Jude played widower Graham, Iris’s brother who charms Cameron Diaz’s character.

Law (49) has starred in Fantastic Beasts movies, Sherlock Holmes, and Sky Atlantic’s The Young Pope.

9 Jude was a sixth-time father with Dr Phillipa Coen, his wife

In 2019, he surprised his fans when he got married to Dr Phillipa, respected business psychologist.

The couple welcomed their first child in 2020.

Jude is a father to three children, Sadie Frost has one and Catherine Harding two.

Eli Wallach

Eli played Cameron Diaz’s reclusive neighbour Arthur who Kate Winslet bonds with.

The actor Passed away After reaching the age 98, natural causes.

9 Only eight years after The Holiday was released, Eli Wallach, a veteran actor, died. Credit to Alamy

Eli’s roles in Spaghetti Westerns were well-known. He starred with Clint Eastwood and The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly.

Calvera, which he also played in The Magnificent 7, was his other fame.

He played the role of Pierce Brosnan opposite him in Roman Polanski’s film Ghost Writer in 2010.

He was also awarded an extra special award that year. Oscar He received the Academy Awards for his first award in his long career.

In the same year, he featured in Oliver Stone’s follow-up to Wall Street.

Edward Burns

Ed has moved from supporting roles in romantic comedies to being the wife of a supermodel.

The actor, now 54 – who played Cameron Diaz’s frustrated boyfriend – Christy Turlington was married to her in 2003.

9 Ed Burns was married to Christy Turlington, a supermodel since 2003

Christy became pregnant while Christy was in San Francisco and they got married in front of a star-studded crowd that included Vin Diesel, Sting, Bono and Sting.

Bizarrely, Christy’s sister Kelly is married to Ed’s screenwriter brother Brian.

Ed is best known for his role in Saving Private Ryan and the TV series Will and Grace.

Notably, he also stars in Amazon Prime Video’s comedy series Bridge and Tunnel.

Shannyn Sossamon

Shannyn, a Noughties film star was famous for her parts in 40 Days and Forty Nights as well as a Knight’s Tale starring Heath Ledger.

In The Holiday, she plays Miles’s wannabe actress girlfriend Maggie – who he leaves for Kate Winslet’s character Iris.

9 Shannyn, the Noughties’ babe, has decided to take a break from the limelight and focus on motherhood

She seemed to have lost her acting career, but she continued drumming for Warpaint up until 2008.

In 2016, she returned to TV with a guest appearance in the television series Sleepy Hollow.

Shannyn is now 44 and has taken a step back after she became a mother.

They told her Nylon: “I like to look at the birth of my first son as a blessing of course, and he’s just the joy of my life and my soulmate.

“I can’t imagine life without him, so it’s weird to think the other way… His presence completely ground me, made me see myself clearly and changed my entire life.

“It was just a gift, and perfect timing, too.”

John Krasinski

Jack Ryan star John, 43, has humble beginnings in The Holiday – playing Amanda’s employee Ben.

John was a small part, but he has since become an important actor in Hollywood.

9 John Krasinski as Ben began his Hollywood career in a bit role

He had previously appeared as Jim in The Holiday in the American version.

Since then, he’s appeared in The Quiet Place films with his British wife Emily Blunt and the Jack Ryan franchise.