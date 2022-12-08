Thandiwe Newton didn’t like kissing Tom Cruise

You can find the “Mission: Impossible” Tom Cruise is a franchise actor who performs acts of charity that help the entire world, and the person he loves. Cruise was attracted to Thandiwe Newton. “Mission: Impossible 2.” The actors did have intense on-screen chemistry, which resulted into a playful smooch. However, it didn’t translate off-screen. Cruise and Newton clearly didn’t get along (via VultureShe has since shared details of the famous kiss she had with her co-star, and “was slightly icky and sort of wet” (via Things).

Newton explained the discomfort that can come with shooting romance scenes. She said The Guardian, “Well, to take away the mystery and magic of what you see in the movie: you’re lying there, you’ve got 30 people around you, prodding all bits of you to make sure that certain things aren’t being seen and others look good.” Newton also explained that there are so many analytical thoughts involved in this process, it can make the scene challenging. According to her, The Guardian has the following: “Even when you’re kissing, you can’t kiss too hard because then your face sort of spreads across the other person, and it looks terrible.” Actors are often so focused on their craft that they don’t realize how natural it can be.