Strictly Come Dancing Star Robert Webb Had A Life Saving Heart Surgery And Signed up for The Show!

Strictly Come Dancing star Robert Webb has revealed that his life-saving heart surgery was what made him sign up for the show so he can “reconnect with his audience”.

The 48-year-old said that after taking a break from TV to focus on his writing, he’s done with “sitting on the edges.”

The Peep Show star said that despite donning a leotard for his iconic Flashdance routine on Let’s Dance For Comic Relief, he will be taking the competition “seriously” and doesn’t want to “muck around.”

Speaking the MailOnline Robert said: “I’ve always been very fond of the show it’s partly my age and it’s partly about nearly two years ago I had a quite big deal health thing.

“I had to have open-heart surgery so I think my attitude is basically ”this is no time to be cool and sitting at the edges watching other people do the dancing,” if you’ve got something to offer, offer it.

“I’ve spent the past few years doing quite a lot of writing and I just felt the need to reconnect with the audience as a performer, it looks a lot of fun, but tough, but fun.”

In 2019 Robert revealed that he had been told by doctors that he had only months to live after being diagnosed with a serious heart condition during a routine health check.

He told Weekend Magazine: “The prognosis was, ”This is going to fail in two to six months.” And that really got my attention.”

The father-of-two was suffering from a mitral valve prolapse – also known as a click-murmur syndrome and eventually had to undergo surgery to save his life.

The actor joked that if he makes it to Halloween Week he may have to perform with his surgery scar ‘covered in glitter,’ as the date will mark exactly two years since the procedure.

He also revealed that he had shared the news with longtime comedy partner David Mitchell, who was “absolutely delighted” to see him take part.

Robert said his ideal partner was someone who was very “forgiving” and “patient”.

Strictly this year will see 15 celebrity partners take to the floor with their professional partners. The pairings are set to be revealed at Saturday’s launch.