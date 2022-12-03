Strictly Come Dancing 2022 LIVE — Emotional Will Mellor & Helen Skelton top leaderboard as star makes dazzling return

This evening, STRICTLY’s Will Mellor shocked the judges with his emotional performance by Miss Saigon. Kym Marsh also made an impressive comeback from Covid-19.

He scored a remarkable 39 points out of 40. The soap actor was seen holding back tears while the judges gave his scores.

Anton Du Beke became emotional while Will danced his heart out.

Helen Skelton, who received the same award as Will for her performance, also amazed the judges.

Kym Marsh, who was on a week-long vacation with Covid-19 at the time, impressed judges and earned a score 34/40.

