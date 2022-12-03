Strictly Come Dancing 2022 LIVE — Emotional Will Mellor & Helen Skelton top leaderboard as star makes dazzling return

This evening, STRICTLY’s Will Mellor shocked the judges with his emotional performance by Miss Saigon. Kym Marsh also made an impressive comeback from Covid-19.
He scored a remarkable 39 points out of 40. The soap actor was seen holding back tears while the judges gave his scores.
Anton Du Beke became emotional while Will danced his heart out.
Helen Skelton, who received the same award as Will for her performance, also amazed the judges.
Kym Marsh, who was on a week-long vacation with Covid-19 at the time, impressed judges and earned a score 34/40.
For the most up-to-date gossip and updates, visit our Strictly2022 blog.
Don’t forget: You can vote now!
Let us know what you think about your favorite celeb.
Tonight will see the elimination of the next celeb.
When they are close to each other at Christmas party, the romance rumours start about Strictly Stars
Following a night of fun, Molly Rainford was able to get close with Vito Coppola.
The pair were seen attending the Strictly Christmas party, and both wore black as they walked alongside one another.
Despite the pair, who are both single, appearing close, an insider has told Central Recorder: “Molly is an affectionate person and as she’s said in multiple interviews – she doesn’t have time or capacity for dating right now.”
You can click here to view the images
We have everything to tell you about Strictly Come Dancing.
Although completions have been slowed in recent weeks, this is still a fantastic time to get acquainted with the stars of 2012.
This is all you need to know before tonight’s elimination show.
Where can I book tickets to The Strictly Live Tour 2023
The Strictly Live Tour will be coming to a venue near you next year, and here’s how you can get your hands on some tickets.
If you’re hoping to attend, you can book tickets online at:
The price of tickets will differ depending on which seat you take in the arena.
Each song from last night’s concert
Strictly’s best feature is not only the dancing but also the music.
With this in mind, these are the tracks featured last night in episode.
- Fleur and Vito – I Got Rhythm from an American in Paris
- Hamza and Jowita, Libertango from Bond
- Helen Gorka and Gorka Live Inside You From The Lion King
- Molly and Carlos’ Hot Honey Rag in Chicago
- Will and Nancy: Sun, Moon and Miss Saigon
- Kym and Graziano: The Fame From Fame
Fans are unanimous in their praise for Nicola Roberts’ Christmas Special.
Already, fans are certain that Girls Aloud’s star Nicola Roberts will be the winner of the Strictly Christmas special.
One fan had already written: “she’s a guaranteed winner.”
Another comment: “Wow the winner.”
A third is also noted “Oh she’s winning.”
Fourth exclamation: “Hard to see past her winning especially as she’s paired with Giovanni.”
UK’s pop icon is revealed to be fifth celebrity signing up for Xmas Special
POP’s legend is the fifth participant in the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special.
Girls Aloud singer Nicola Roberts will take the stage for the ballroom in an attempt to be crowned this year’s festive champion.
Nicola said: “It’s truly an honour to be part of Strictly, but to be invited on to the prestigious Christmas day episode is something very special indeed.
“They’ve promised me extra glitter, sparkle and frosting all wrapped
up together with a big bow on top. What more could a girl wish for?”
Nicola is amongst six celeb contestants who will be grooving away for the BBC special, and will be paired with Giovanni Pernice.
We have everything to tell you about Strictly Come Dancing.
While the completion has been cut down in recent weeks, it’s still a great time to get to know this year’s celebs.
Here is everything you need to know about this year’s cast following tonight’s episode.
‘A memory I will treasure forever…’
Shirley was stunned when Helen received her congratulations from the head judge.
She stated: “It will be a memory I will treasure forever.”
Anton acknowledges that the routine is tiring him. “emotional”.
Will Will she challenge her to the top of this leaderboard?
The results will be shown on Saturday evening at 9 p.m.
Tomorrow evening, the results program will air at 5.40 p.m.
The voting line is now open
Let us know what you think about your favorite celeb.
There are scores of…
Fleur is awarded a 9, from Craig, Shirley and Motsi. Antona takes her total marks.
Total – 39/40
You have everything to lose!
What will the next contestant be?
There has been a lot of competition!
It’s making a comeback!
Shirley and Motsi stand up to Fleur…
Anton believes Fleur is deserving of her spot next week, and Craig agreed. “gorgeous”.
Fleur East can Fleur pull it off the bag tonight.
Last week, the star was among the bottom two – but the star has come back strong.
“I’m going to go out there and enjoy myself and show the judges we deserve our place in the competition,” The popstar said it.
There are scores of them
Craig scores Helen a 9.
The star is still awarded full marks by the remaining three judges.
Total – 39/40
Will and she are joint top.
It’s wild!
Helen was greeted by a standing ovation from the audience after a powerful performance.
I’ll treasure this memory for a lifetime
Shirley the Head Judge cannot believe her eyes, as she commends Helen for her amazing performances.
She stated: “It will be a memory I will treasure forever.”
Anton acknowledges that the routine is tiring him. “emotional”.
Will Will she challenge her to the top of this leaderboard?
Helen puts everything she has into it
Helen, looking glamorous in her black glittery mini dress set the stage ablaze.
Helen gets real
Helen was left in tears when she spoke about her childhood, and the people who raised her.
She said that she would always be grateful to her parents. “unquestionable support”.
Helen shared her motivation for joining BBC’s show by saying: “Sometimes all you have to do is jump at the chance to make a smile.
“I have got lots to be thankful for and I know what I can offer. This dance is all about that, it’s all about power.”
There are scores of…
Craig received Will a 9. (There’s always improvement).
He received a 10 by the other judges.
Total – 41/40
Will is at the top of this leaderboard.
Will you be amazed?
Motsi appreciated Will’s touching routine. He said that it was very moving. “wow” moment.
Anton claimed that his Foxtrot was an a. “dream” And he was highly praised by the audience for making dance come to life.
Craig stated simply, “It was thoroughly gorgeous.”
Will you buckle under pressure?
With his humorous foxtrot to Miss Saigon, Can Will make a lasting impression?
You won’t find a dry eye anywhere in this room.
There are scores of…
Craig and Anton achieved Kym an 8.
Shirley and Motsi were both impressed and gave Shirley 9 points.
Total – 34/40
It’s making a comeback!
Shirley Ballas gave praise to the actress because she didn’t hide and that she was willing to do anything for others.
According to the head judge: “You gave it your all, I’m delighted to have you back.”
Anton said: “You’re a great jazz dancer. Your performance and timing are amazing.”