Steve Harvey Wife Shows off Her Insane Physique Flexibility!

Marjorie Harvey is Steve Harvey’s spouse and wows fans in new photos. She amazes them with her incredible air gymnastics routines. As she displayed her gymnastics skills in a tight-fitting outfit, the mother of seven looked amazing.

Marjorie Harvey (Steve Harvey’s wife) took to Instagram to show off her amazing flexibility and beautiful figure in new photos. These photos showed Marjorie Harvey, a fashion designer, practicing air gymnastics while wearing a black gym suit.

Fans were shown four photos of the entrepreneur performing unique moves above a gym mat.

A LOOK AT THE DARING PHOTOS

Marjorie was seen hanging from an orange curtain that was fastened to two metal bars. To keep her airborne, she wrapped her legs around the drape and stretched her body out.

In the second picture, Steve’s wife hung upside down, suspending her weight on the orange drape. She looked relaxed, even though she had one leg extended up and the other pointing towards her chest.

Steve Harvey and Marjorie Harvey at the 2015 Miss Universe Pageant at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on December 20, 2015,

Next was the icon suspended head-down with her legs extended in front of her. This created a perfect right angle.

Marjorie pulled a heart trick on the last photo by wrapping her left leg around a drape, while her other was pointing towards her head. She grabbed both her palms and pulled her right toes towards her head, forming a circle around her frame.