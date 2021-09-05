Steve Harvey Wife Shows off Her Insane Physique Flexibility!

Marjorie Harvey is Steve Harvey’s spouse and wows fans in new photos. She amazes them with her incredible air gymnastics routines. As she displayed her gymnastics skills in a tight-fitting outfit, the mother of seven looked amazing.
Marjorie Harvey (Steve Harvey’s wife) took to Instagram to show off her amazing flexibility and beautiful figure in new photos. These photos showed Marjorie Harvey, a fashion designer, practicing air gymnastics while wearing a black gym suit.
Fans were shown four photos of the entrepreneur performing unique moves above a gym mat.
A LOOK AT THE DARING PHOTOS
Marjorie was seen hanging from an orange curtain that was fastened to two metal bars. To keep her airborne, she wrapped her legs around the drape and stretched her body out.
In the second picture, Steve’s wife hung upside down, suspending her weight on the orange drape. She looked relaxed, even though she had one leg extended up and the other pointing towards her chest.
Next was the icon suspended head-down with her legs extended in front of her. This created a perfect right angle.
Marjorie pulled a heart trick on the last photo by wrapping her left leg around a drape, while her other was pointing towards her head. She grabbed both her palms and pulled her right toes towards her head, forming a circle around her frame.
STEVE FOUND A GEM HESELF
Marjorie’s energetic moves attracted many admiring comments from fans. One fan CommentThis is:
“Steve ain’t neva eva going nowhere… he couldn’t even if he tried. Is Mrs. Marj all that is right honey?
Marjorie’s body has been the talk of the town for many years after she completed her 21-day fitness challenge. She was left with a strong body and has continued to work hard to maintain it.
Her remarkable body TransformationThe star has shared photos of her stunning curves and toned body on social media. She also shares how she keeps herself fit to continue her title of Steve Harvey’s beautiful wife.
MARJORIE AND STEVE’S LOVE STORY
Steve and Marjorie’s love story began over three decades ago, following their first meeting in a Memphis comedy club. They had an instant connection, which led to the start of a new romance. However, they broke up shortly after, going their separate ways.
After surviving a series of broken marriagesIn 2005, they reconnected. They got married in 2007. Family blended comprising Steve’s four kids and Marjorie’s three children from previous marriages.
The twosome have been together since their wedding and they are enjoying a happy, fulfilling relationship that allows them to travel the world.
MEET THE KIDS
Marjorie has three biological children, including a son, Jason Harvey, and two daughters, Lori Harvey and Morgan Harvey. She welcomed her kids during her second marriage to Darnell Woods. Following their marriage, Steve Harvey adopted Marjorie’s three children.
In addition to his kids with Marjorie, the comedian has four children, Brandi, Karlie, Broderick Jr., and Wynton, from a previous marriage.
He welcomed twin daughters Brandi Harvey and Karlie Harvey from his first marriage to Marcia Harvey. The marriage also yielded son Broderick, while he shares Wynton with his second wife, Mary Shakelford.
MARJORIE’S THOUGHTS ABOUT STEVE
Marjorie and Steve have been married for 14 years. However, each has their own unique characteristics that make it difficult for the other to accept.
Marjorie once spoke out about her husband’s tendency for leaving things in disarray around the house. She was dissatisfied by the behavior, which she said was rubbing off on her children. She divulgedThis is:
If you are ever searching for Steve, there is literally a trail. He takes his briefcase home when he comes back. It’s his briefcase if he’s cooking, and food all over the house.
Steve claimed that he did not have to clean up because he had housekeepers assigned to do the same. Marjorie said that Steve was a wonderful husband and has fulfilled all of his promises to her.