Stacey Solomon X Factor Organizes her kids school lunches & it helps speed up hectic mornings! Here’s How

DESPITE being weeks away from welcoming baby number four, Stacey Solomon shows no sign of slowing down, and maintaining a tidy home is still a top priority.

Loose Women star Stacey Solomon sent her two boys to school, Zachary and Leighton, this month. Recently, she revealed how her school lunch hack speeds things up.

Stacey Solomon, 31, is just weeks away from welcoming her fourth child

The almost mum-of-four and her partner Joe Swash have been renovating their beautiful Pickle Cottage, which is extremely spacious with loads of room for the entire family.

Stacey has revealed that her sons now have their own kitchen so they can cook easy meals.

This second appliance is only used for school lunches or snacks. It makes it super easy to grab quick meals while on the move

It also means she can prep meals ahead of time and there’s plenty of space to store it.

“I’m going to use this fridge for overflow and kids lunches for now. I don’t have any overflow because it’s mid-week, but all of the boy’s lunches are prepped for the rest of the week,” She explained how she organizes her kitchen in her Instagram Stories this week.

Glass containers

Firstly, the former X-Factor star stores her berries in glass containers which helps to keep the fruit fresh for longer.

Additionally, she said that she keeps the black absorbent pad from the berry boxes and places them in glass containers to prolong the fruit’s shelf life.

She said: “I always put my fruit on top of the black stuff it usually comes with, and it keeps it fresher when cut for longer.”

Organize

It’s easy to lose items at the back of your fridge, but Stacey has a solution to the very common problem.

“Got me a green lazy Susan for this fridge! It’s the little things [laughing emoji],” She was the DIY queen and showed off her sage green tray, which she had filled with yogurts for the children.

Stacey and the boys can grab one quickly, and then add it to lunch.

The mum also found a way of making the perfect portion of fruit, so that nothing goes to waste.

The mum purchased handy zip-lock bags online and installed an organizer that stores them all, ready for her to grab and go.

“I got this little contraption on Amazon so I can reuse the pouches for the kids’ fruit and veg. They don’t hold loads in which is good for me, because I can sometimes make too much,” Stacey agreed.

Label everything

Lastly, it wouldn’t be a Stacey Solomon fridge without perfectly labeled storage which she can credit her sister Jemma, aka ‘The Label Lady’ for.

The star’s sister previously said: “Honestly, labeling spaces, tubs, and pots in your fridge is the best way to keep foods in order and makes finding and putting away items much easier.”

Adding: “The labels are durable and waterproof. They can be washed by hand and hold up to prolonged use. When things look pretty, it just motivates you to keep it looking nice. It definitely works for me!”

Stacey stores her berries in a glass container and holds on to the black absorbent pad which helps to keep the fruit fresh for longer she has a fridge just for the kids’ school lunches so it’s easy to keep organised

Stacey also has these zip-lock pouches which allow her to prepare the perfect sized snacks ahead of time

