Tom O'Brien
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

Sofia Carson and Dove Cameron's friendship

Dove Cameron was best friend to Sofia Carson onscreen, but they also seemed to have a close bond off-screen. Cameron herself was reportedly faced with some difficult situations in her personal life. She also struggled on-set. According to JustJared Jr.He found solace in Kenny Ortega and his co-star. Thomas Doherty was Thomas Doherty’s ex-boyfriend. Carson, however, admitted to the actress that she was a good reader. “Sofia … can always tell when I’m in a bad mood,” Cameron speaks in an interview via JustJared Jr. “I can tell as soon as she walks into the trailer if she’s having a bad day,” Carson called in.

They also shared their secrets with each other. Access Hollywood They were able spend more quality time together in their final days of filming “Descendants 3.” Cameron and Carson sat down together on the set to talk about their experiences during the franchise. “We were just kind of laying on the floor, and reminiscing on the last four or five years and the incredible journey that it’s all been,” Carson added.

