SNL: See Kenan Thompson & Kel Mitchell Unite

Tom O'Brien
By Tom O'Brien
Another epic live event from New York. Kenan & Kel reunion!

Kel Mitchell made a cameo on Saturday Night Live He made his television debut on Dec. 3rd, marking his first appearance on the NBC series. In a Sketch With cast member Kenan Thompson, his former co-star on the hit Nickelodeon comedy, and guest host Keke Palmer.

In the skit, the three act in and offer a behind-the-scenes commentary about a mock Kenan & Kel reboot, a drama series titled Kenan & KellyThis also contains the pregnancy of Keke. Keke had confirmed rumors she is expecting her first child with a bare baby bump reveal during her SNL monologue.

You can find the Kenan & Kelly Sketch, Kel does a dramatic entrance. And a similarly dramatic exit. “The show is not good,” Kenan speaks in a confessional and then jokes. “But Jordan Peele called us.”

Kel adds, “He wants us to do a sequel to Nope.”

