Six Facts about Charlamagne, Tha God and His Wife Jessica Gadsden

Charlamagne tha God is Lenard McKelvey’s son. He has carved a niche in the radio industry. The popular radio show’s co-host is him. The Breakfast Club Since 2013, it has been syndicated nationally.

This show welcomes celebrities to have chats about controversial topics, from politics to hip hop. Charlamagne, along with his co-workers, never shy away from being provocative.

The Breakfast Club’s website states that early in his career, Charlamagne drew inspiration from renowned talk show hosts like Bill O’Reilly, Arsenio Hall, and Larry King. Wendy Williams was one his best professional mentors.

You might want to know more about Charlamagne’s behind-the-scenes life with his wife, Jessica Gadsden. Charlamagne is also a personal trainer and a fitness coach. Here’s the low-down on her and their relationship.

They’ve Been Together Since High School

Charlamagne was with Gadsden years ago when they were both students at Berkeley High School, Moncks Corner in South Carolina. Their relationship has lasted 23 years. Charlamagne, then 16, began to take Gadsden out for dates.

They tied the knot in 2014

Charlamagne was married to Gadsden in September 2014. Their four children are their daughters. “I’m four for four when it comes to girls,” he once quipped.

Information about the kids—even ordinary details like their names and birthdays—is hard to come by because Charlamagne and Gadsden prefer to keep their family’s life private.

“First of all, I’m not raising my kids via social media,” He said it on his podcast. “I never felt like that was a place for my family to be. I don’t knock anyone who does it, but I don’t want my family on Facebook or Twitter. That’s something I chose not to do.”

Actually, it was one of their daughters who encouraged them to get married. Innocently, she asked her parents why they didn’t have the same last names. Charlamagne was forced to pause by this question.

“When you have your seven-year-old daughter asking why you and mommy don’t have the same last name, that affects you as a man. That made me reflect. ‘Well, why don’We can’t? What’s stopping me from taking that next step?’’’

They Don’t Have A Prenup

They decided to forgo the prenup that many celebrities are clamoring for. Famous people who are wealthy want to protect their assets and establish some terms for their relationships, particularly if they end in disrepute later.

Not Charlamagne. It was Charlamagne.

Gadsden helped him in times of need, he said. Based on BET, Charlamagne didn’t want to seem ungrateful or suspicious of such a loyal, patient wife by getting a prenup. Charlamagne put it like this: “What the f*ck I look like doing a prenup?”

Chalamagne says that divorce is not an option for these couples. “I don’t even gotta knock on wood that sh*t ain’t happening,” He stated.

Gadsden supported him financially during his career struggles

It seems like Gadsden hasn’t ever failed to go to bat for her man, even when the chips were really down money-wise.

“When I was getting fired from radio, four times, she was the one going to work every day and paying the bills,” Charlamagne expressed appreciation.

“When we were getting evicted, she was the one going down to the courthouse, explaining to the judge why we couldn’t get evicted.”

His driver’s license happened to be suspended when he was initially trying to get a foothold in the radio industry. Gadsden drove him to the radio station to help him apply for jobs.

They’ve Weathered Rape Allegations Together

The McKelveys have had their share of difficult times, despite their apparent devotion to one another and their children.

Charlamagne was 20 years old when he was accused for criminal sexual misconduct in an incident with Jessica Reid, 15, which occurred in 2001.

He told DJ Akademiks that he threw a party to celebrate his cousin’s high school graduation. After the party, one of the women who was present claimed that she had been molested.

“There ain’t nobody else they could pin it on,” Charlamagne spoke highly of himself. The crime was not committed by Charlamagne, and DNA evidence does not support this.

Based on The BlastReid is “uncooperative” With authorities. Accordingly, they felt it highly unlikely that Charlamagne would be convicted on the charge of criminal sexual conduct.

It was reduced to contributing towards the delinquency or minor. He pled guilty and got three years’ probation.

Following a discussion on Rape Culture, Charlamagne Tha god was embroiled in controversy

Charlamagne was caught up in a heated debate during July 2018. It was then that the issue of drunken sex being a form of rape became a hot topic. The Breakfast Club.

During the broadcast, he called Gadsden and inquired about her. “Did I rape you the first time we had sex with each other?” Gadsden responded, “That’s not what happened, we both know what happened and I was not passed out.” At the time of their meeting, she said that she was clear.

An old interview however, that seemed to contradict her statements, was discovered. Charlamagne had said in a previous interview that she believed the following: “It’s a lot of things guys did especially when we were young that were rape that we just didn’t consider rape.”

Gadsden also claimed that he asked him if he had raped his wife on the first occasion. He replied by saying she did. “I mean in hindsight, yeah…”

Charlamagne Tha God and Jessica Gadsden have been through a lot together. They’ve seen many successes as well as some scandals. Their marriage has been a lifelong partnership. They show no signs of separating. Their relationship seems to be stronger because of the trials they went through.