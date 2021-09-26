Sister Wives star Janelle Brown’s Dogs Are No Match For RV Life Creatures

Janelle Brown is all about RV life these days. The Sister Wives star shares tips she’s learned about living your best life off-grid. In a new social media post, she shared a photo of her “walking buddies.” How does Janelle keep her dogs safe from country creatures?

Is it time to say goodbye to your RV?

Janelle Brown moved into her RV during family turmoil in June. The home she had been renting was sold, and the solution was to move into a camper on the family’s Coyote Pass land in Arizona.

However, just three months later, Kody’s wife indicated that her time in an RV might be over, at least for now. Living in an RV during the winter months isn’t feasible, even with Arizona’s warmer climate. TLC’s star is yet to share her backup plan, but she plans to return to the RV next season.

Sister Wives star shares tip about keeping propane tanks full

Kody Brown’s wife shares many details on social media about her unconventional abode. Janelle revealed that her husband isn’t much help when keeping the RV in tip-top shape. Janelle says she relies on another man to assist with RV maintenance.

The television personality recently shared a helpful tip she’s learned about keeping her RV powered. The RV requires propane for many functions. Changing out propane tanks can get pricey. Janelle discovered a cost-saving method to ensure her RV is always stocked with propane.

Janelle Brown shared a tip on her Instagram about refilling propane tanks rather than exchanging them for new tanks. Janelle says that tanks can be refilled at half the cost of exchanging them. Refilled tanks also last longer, according to her experience.

Janelle Brown’s ‘city dogs’ no match for country living

As part of a plural family, Janelle Brown is used to many people being around all the time. Fans worried that she would feel lonely living in an RV. Kody Brown often visits her. Savanah, her youngest child, also lives in an RV.

After recently purchasing a home there, Janelle’s daughter Maddie seems to be staying in North Carolina for good. Christine Brown’s daughter Ysabel is living with Maddie while attending college.

Janelle Brown also has a daughter and several family members. Janelle posted a recent photo of her dogs with their leashes attached as Janelle took them for a walk. As any dog owner relates, Janelle jokes that they “don’t make a great time” because they stop and sniff everything.

Her followers took to the comment section to ask how she keeps the dogs safe from Arizona wildlife. Snakes are common in the area, though Janelle said she’s only seen a few. She explained that lizards were more common.

Janelle shared two ways to keep her “city dogs” safe from creatures lurking in the desert. She keeps them on leashes and doesn’t let them wander too far away from her.

Hopefully, Janelle Brown’s tips will help keep her dogs safe from snake bites and other hazards of RV life.

Season 16 of Sister Wives premieres on Sunday, November 21. Details are scarce, but perhaps viewers will see the circumstance surrounding Janelle’s move to the RV.

Bookmark TV Shows Ace for all the latest Sister Wives news.