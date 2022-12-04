Makbul Mubarak’s “Autobiography” has won Best Asian Film, the top prize at the Singapore International Film Festival’s Silver Screen Awards, continuing its award-winning spree.

The film had a successful debut at Venice and was awarded prizes at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards (Gold Horse), Marrakech and Jogja NETPAC.

The jury, which included filmmakers Lav Diaz, Ritu Sarin and Kim Soyoung and New York Film Festival artistic director Dennis Lim, commended the film’s “control and clarity of vision” It was praised for its adequacy. “vivid character study, a powerful allegory of national trauma, an urgent dissection of the fascist mindset and how it persists,” In their citation.

An award of the prize includes cash prizes up to SGD8,000 (or $5,915), as well an online package with audio, DCP, final mix, DCP and feature from Mocha Chai Laboratories, valued at SGD45,000

“We celebrate cinema tonight despite motherfucker Putin, motherfucker Xi Jinping, motherfucker Donald Trump,” Lav Diaz, the jury chair, said this before Mubarak was presented with the award at Hard Rock Cafe in Singapore.

Laha Mebow received the award for best director “Gaga,” This horse has previously been awarded a pair of Golden Horse Awards. “The best director prize goes to a filmmaker who has made a drama of great warmth and sensitivity. This director brings to life a world they know well and beautifully guides an ensemble cast of non-professional actors,” According to the jury citation. Filmgarde Cineplexes will award the cash prize amounting to SGD4,000.

Zukhara Sansyzbay won best performance for “Convenience Store.” An award of SGD2,000 comes with the cash prize. “Arnold is a Model Student” Sorayos Prapapan was awarded a special mention by the jury. In-Docs, Indonesia won the Outstanding Contribution to Southeast Asian Cinema Award. This award carries a cash reward of SGD1,500. Benjamin Yap Kee Siang was awarded the Youth Critic Award. It comes with SGD800 cash prize.

Audience Choice Award Winner: “How to Save a Dead Friend” by Marusya Syroechkovskaya.

At the festival’s industry-facing Southeast Asian Film Lab, Gabriela Serrano for “Please Bear with Me” Rein Maychaelson “The Burning Land” Winner of the fellowship award, which includes mentorship or residency in script writing. Giovanni Rustanto was awarded the most promising project award and SGD4,000 cash prize. “A Ballad of Long Hair.” Gladys Ng was awarded a Special Mention “Every Mall Burns the Same.” Sukhum the producer, Vimukthi Jasundara the filmmaker and Maggie Lee as film critic mentored this lab.

Academic Khoo Gaik Cheng, filmmaker Lucky Kuswandi and artist Tuan Andrew Nguyen served as the festival’s short film awards jury. “Smoke Gets in Your Eyes” Alvin Lee was awarded best short film in Singapore. This award includes a package of production services worth SGD15,000 by Shooting Gallery Asia, online and audio post and digitalCP packages worth SGD10,000.500 from Mocha Chai Laboratories.

“Vania on Lima Street” Bayu Prihantoro Filmon was awarded Best Southeast Asian Short Film. The cash prize is SGD5,000 and comes with a certificate from Filmgarde Cineplexes. Bopha Oul in “Further and Further Away” Fiction Shore won the Best Performance Award for Polen Ly and SGD1,250 Cash Prize. Le Lam Vien won best director and a cash prize of SGD2,000 supported by Peanut Pictures for “Fix Anything.” “Dikit” Gabriela Serrano got a special mention