Sex Education Season 3: Cast, Release Date, Plot And Everything You Need To Know About This Netflix Original

Up until this point of time, Netflix is yet to confirm if Laurie Nunn’s hit TV Series, Sex Education would return for the third round. Nevertheless, Sex Education is considered as one of the top 10 TV Series of the streaming giant back in 2019. Moreover, the popularity of the series is similar in both the US and UK markets, so there is a highly likely chance that the series will be back for a third run.

On the other hand, the creator of the series Laurie Nunn revealed that she has already begun to write the third series. Also, the creator of Sex Education said that the procedure is quite normal as they work on an extremely tight schedule. The third season is yet to be greenlit and commissioned officially. The showrunner has also revealed that the confirmation regarding the third season won’t be revealed until January ends.

When will the third season of Sex Education release?

Since the beginning, both seasons one and two were premiered on Netflix in the month of January 2019 & 2020, respectively. Hence, people are expecting the third series to premiere next year in January.

What will be the plot of Sex Education Season 3?

Laurie Nunn is widely regarded to juggle several characters and their singular storyline which comprises of their struggle, their proud moments alongside their inhibitions. It would be interesting to see if Maeve and Otis finally realize that they are in love with each other.

Will the cast of the second season be back for the third time?

For the third season, the cast is yet to be confirmed; however, characters such as Otis, Jean, Eric, Maeve, Aimee, Eric, Adam, Ola, Jackson, Lily, Olivia among several others will be back for the third time.