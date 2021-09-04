Selena Gomez Heritage How It Inspired Her!

Selena Gomez Heritage How It Inspired Her!
By Amy Comfi
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesLife StyleNews

“In the city, you can feel very vulnerable as a young woman, so we kind of looked at her whole costume as like a type of armor,” Dana continued. “The coats were part of that, the boots were part of that—we always did a real sort of like thick, you know, intense combat boot. Even when we were pairing it with cute little miniskirts.”

Selena Gomez Heritage How It Inspired Her!

Equally important was Mabel’s backpack, which Dana found from Lotuff leather. “That was an iconic piece for her because we sort of said that you know, a New York City girl really needs to have her hands free, so that she can eat a hot dog while she’s like talking on her cell phone, while she’s riding her bike,” she explained, before teasing that Mabel will need full mobility if she’s going to “potentially protect herself from an attacker.”

Latest News

Previous articleLions of Panjshir freedom fighters hold the line against Taliban Attack!
Next articleSam Eggington Hungry To Win World Title Fight in 2022!

Related Articles

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder