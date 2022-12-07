Season 2: The White Lotus Season 2 Final Episode Reaches Record Viewership

Finale of The White Lotus The end of Season 2 looks near and the viewers are eager to find out.

According to HBO, the penultimate episode, which was aired Sunday night, reached a series record viewership of 2.8M viewers across HBO Max and linear TV telecasts. That’s a 23% jump from the record set just one week prior with Episode 5’s 2.3M viewers.

Also, viewership is up by 85% over the Season 2 premiere. It was viewed 1.5M times since October.

The Season 2 premiere episode is now tracking at 10.4M total viewers, and each episode of the second season is averaging about 9.5M — which is 60% ahead of Season 1 at this point in time.

The White Lotus remains HBO Max’s top title for the fifth consecutive week.

In Season 2. The White Lotus has changed locations from Hawaii to Sicily, but the mystery that trapped viewers in the first season is back and gloomier than ever. Jennifer Coolidge is back as Tanya, who is back along with her new husband Greg, played by the returning Jon Gries.

Season 2 also stars Aubrey Plaza, F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Beatrice Grannò, Meghann Fahy, Tom Hollander, Sabrina Impacciatore, Michael Imperioli, Theo James, Haley Lu Richardson, Will Sharpe, Simona Tabasco, and Leo Wood.

The White Lotus Mike White created the film and wrote it. He also executive produced alongside Mark Kamine and David Bernad. With 10 Emmy nominations and Outstanding Limited/Anthology Series as its nominees, this first episode is on the verge of winning all 20.

The White Lotus Season 2 will continue Sunday evenings at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max.