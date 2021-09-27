Scott Disick’s Reveals His Feelings About Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

Scott Disick reveals his feelings about his ex and baby mama Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend, Travis Barker. They do not surprise KUWTK fans. Kourtney and Scott have been a constant in the lives of Kardashian fans for years. It has been a wild ride. Kourtney and Scott have experienced a lot together. But one thing is confident: Scott will always love Kourtney.

Disick has always been open about his feelings for Kourtney’s ex, with all-new women he has met. Scott’s recent exes, Sophia Richie and Amelia Gray Hamlin, reportedly claim they always felt like walking in Kourtney’s’ shadow. Scott and Kourtney will always be his priority. Penelope, Mason, and Reign are also important to him. It would be not easy to get involved when Scott knows how strong these feelings are.

It Is Never Going To Be Over For Scott Disick

Now, as for how Scott Disick truly feels about Kourtney and Travis’s relationship. He loves Kourtney. We’ve already seen that. He claimed that he would do everything in his power to win Kourtney’s back. He also doesn’t care how long it may take.

Travis Barker? He’s an entirely different story. Scott hates him, according to The Hollywood Gossip. According to sources, Scott is ready to do whatever it takes to see these overly affectionate lovebirds end their relationship sooner rather than later. Disick’s’ feelings are pretty clear based on his recent Instagram DM to Kourtney’s ex Younes. Scott was seeking support from someone to share his feelings. But, Younes wanted nothing to do with Scott or hurting Kourtney’s new relationship.

By leaking the private message publically, he had betrayed Scott. Scott is now in serious trouble. Kourtney is furious and doesn’t want to have anything to do with Scott right now. This has broken Disick’s’ heart. He and Kourt shared a strong relationship until recently. They were good friends and co-parents. They often spent lots of time together as a whole family.

What Does Kourtney’s’ Future Hold?

Now Scott doesn’t’ have Kourtney. He doesn’t’ have Amelia Gray Hamlin. So, he is now on his own, and it is reportedly killing a lot of him. Scott spends a lot of time with the kids to ease his broken heart and get back into Kourtney’s good graces.

Kardashian is aware of Disick’s feelings about her and Travis, but she claims it doesn’t make any difference. “It isn’t’ going to change how she is with Travis, but it made things worse between her and Scott.” The source went on to say that Scott’s ill-will toward Barker goes well beyond mere jealousy.

“Scott’s sick of seeing photos of them splashed everywhere. He hates Travis,” the source said.” ” But what’s got him riled up is the effect Travis and Kourtney’s relationship is having on his relationship with Kourtney.” So Scott Disick is planning on standing his ground when it comes to Kourtney Kardashian. He isn’t going to allow Travis Barker to stand in the way of his chance at winning his true love back.

Scott Disick, Travis Barker have been notified.