SAG-AFTRA and AFL-CIO Team on New Medicare-Eligible Health Benefits

Tom O'Brien
By Tom O'Brien
In
SAG-AFTRA has partnered with AFL-CIO to offer new SAG-AFTRA Senior benefit Plans. These plans include a $0 Premium option and are available for Medicare-eligible individuals as well as their Medicare-eligible spouses/partners. The new plans are available to all of SAG-AFTRA’s Medicare-eligible members, regardless of their qualification for the SAG-AFTRA Health Plan.   

“We were determined to create easy, more comprehensive and better-than-ever options for our Medicare-qualified members and we did it,” SAGAFTRA President Fran Drescher and Duncan Crabtree, the national executive director of SAG-AFTRA-Ireland sent a Tuesday message to their members.

They noted that Medicare-eligible Medicare members have three choices for 2023.

  • Medicare Advantage Access PPO Plan with $0 Monthly Premium
  • Medicare Advantage Value plans starting at $99.30 a month
  • Medicare Advantage Premier Plan for $198.90 per Month

Although the Medicare annual elections are closed until December 7, Drescher & Crabtree Ireland noted that they are group benefits plans, and eligible SAG-AFTRA members may enroll anytime. 

Highlights of the plan include: 

  • With the National Blue Cross Blue Shield Network, you have access to quality care anywhere and anytime.
  • Annual wellness visits are free of charge.
  • There is no co-pay required for hearing, vision or supplemental dental exams.
  • SilverSneakers Fitness Program: $0
  • First Impressions Welcome Team is available to assist you with your specific needs.
  • 24/7 NurseLine.
  • You get extensive prescription drug benefits and $0 copay for certain generics.

Find out more about these plans, including how to enroll. Click here. Find out more about the SAG/AFTRA Health Plan Health Rembursement Account Plan for senior performers Click here.

