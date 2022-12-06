Rupert Murdoch agrees to abide by Independent Board Groups’ Decisions regarding Fox-News Corp Remarriage

Rupert Murdoch pledged that he would follow the advice of Special Committees of Fox Corp.’s and News Corp. boards regarding his plan to recombine the media empire.

Fox Corp. Tuesday that the special committee of the board named to evaluate the plan to bring it back together with News Corp. received letters from Murdoch, the chairman of the board, and the Murdoch Family Trust, with owns 39.6% of the company, promising to follow the group’s recommendations.

News Corp. releases a Similar statements On Tuesday.

Ten years after being separated into two separate entities, in 2013, discussions started in October about the possibility of bringing these media companies together again.

Murdoch (91) is chairman of Fox’s board. Fox owns Fox News and Fox Sports. Lachlan, his 51-year-old son, is executive chairperson and CEO.

Murdoch’s elder son is the executive chairman at News Corp. Lachlan, on the other hand, serves as the co-chair of News Corp. The parent company runs Wall Street Journal and Harper Collins Publishers as well as news outlets and media in Australia and the U.K. Fox Corp. In October Five independent directors from the board were selected to assess the potential for bringing both companies together.

The company updated Tuesday to say that the committee was “has not made any determination at this time, and there can be no certainty that the company will engage in such a transaction.”

News Corp.’s six independent directors are investigating the potential realignment and issued a similar statement.

Independent Franchise Partners (a London-based investor firm holding 6.5% of Fox stock) and Irenic Capital are two top shareholders that have opposed the merger. Independent Franchise Partners argues that any combination should involve the sale of key News Corp assets, to ensure the company’s stock is valued at more than $30 per share.

News Corp. stock was down 1.1% at $18.51 late Tuesday morning. This is a 16% gain since the public disclosure of recombination discussions.

Fox Corp.’s shares dropped 1.1% in response to the wider market and fell to $29.81 The shares are now flat, despite the possibility of merging.

In an investor call following the release of third-quarter results last month, Lachlan Murdoch said he wouldn’t talk about the possible combination, then went on to discuss the potential bringing the companies back together would provide in terms of scale as rivals snap up acquisitions. “Scale is important because what we’ve seen among our media peers is they are betting bigger. Scale lends flexibility in many ways, we continue to grow our business and look at M&A and be disciplined. Particularly in the next couple years.”

