Rumored Scarlet Witch movie might not happen, new report claims

Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), also known as the Scarlet Witch is one of our most loved characters. However, some people are unhappy with the darker turn that her story took after the final movie in which she was featured. Doctor Strange, in the Multiverse of Madness. However, Doctor Strange sequel was a continuation of Wanda’s dark story in WandaVision, a TV show that didn’t give us the redemption we expected for Wanda.

Wanda might not be seen in standalone if a report proves accurate. Scarlet Witch Project, even though rumors suggested otherwise. She will still appear on various MCU films and television shows. Multiverse Saga. Beware, Some spoilers may be forthcoming.

Multiverse of Madness Scarlet Witch seemed to die at the end, which made the film seem ridiculous. She sacrificed herself to free the entire multiverse of the Darkhold’s magic. However, we haven’t seen a body, and we think Wanda is still alive. It is possible that Wanda will be appearing in Marvel’s future projects.

Kevin Feige suggested in comments recently that Wanda may not have died after all Doctor Strange 2, stopping short of revealing any details about where we’d see the character again.

Coven Of Chaos: Agatha Wanda might be seen in the following location: Disney Plus Follow-up on show WandaVision.

But, on the other side, even though the MCU Wanda had died in Multiverse of Madness, we’ll remind you we’re in the Multiverse Saga. You could find many Wanda versions from different realities. This includes those variants which did not turn into evil Scarlet Witches.

Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen), and her family in Doctor Strange 2 footage. Image Source: Marvel Studios

The Scarlet Witch The movie that was never made?

They are the people at DisInsider have new information about the Scarlet Witch’s MCU future. Good news: She’ll be in many projects in the future. Rumours abound that she will not appear in the next generation of projects. Scarlet Witch movie isn’t in the works.

This is what we hear. There are rumours that there will soon be an a Scarlet Witch Movie is on the horizon, but we were told there are no current plans. The earliest Wanda Maximoff appearance is expected to be in an episode of this season’s. WandaVision spinoff series Coven Of Chaos: AgathaThis role would only be very minimal. [but pivotal]. A second spinoff is Vision Quest Wanda is currently in production. It is too early at the moment to say if Wanda will appear, but we were informed that she would be available. She will return for both. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Secret Wars with Avengers.

This is, like the other reports, a mere rumor. And given the richness of the MCU, we don’t necessarily need a Scarlet Witch movie. However, there’s no denying that the character and Elizabeth Olsen deserve a standalone MCU film.

Multiverse of Madness doesn’t entirely count as a Wanda movie, even though the Scarlet Witch is one of the protagonists. That’s because Marvel never really marketed it that way.

Coven Of Chaos: Agatha Premieres Disney Plus in winter 2023, which gives us ample time to find out what Wanda’s role will be.

