Rickie Lee Reynolds dies At 72 The Black Oak Arkansas Guitarist, Suffered Cardiac Arrest!

Black Oak Arkansas guitarist Rickie Lee Reynolds died today at 72. His daughter confirmed his death.

Amber Lee, the musician’s daughter, and Sammy Seauphine, a current Black Oak Arkansas member, took to social media to share the sad news.

Amber shared on Facebook that her dad was suffering from kidney failure and cardiac arrest. Amber was admitted from Covid-19.

“This morning he suffered another cardiac arrest, which they were unable to resuscitate him from,” she wrote.

“This huge loss has left us all feeling broken and empty. My heartfelt sympathy goes out to all who are feeling this loss as much as I do.

“Please take heart in knowing he loves all of us, as much as we love him. And he felt that love every day in the center of his big ole heart. He will continue to feel that love, forever. Just as we will never forget the love he bestowed upon us.”

Sammy also wrote the following: “It’s with a heavy heart we are [informing] all of you Rickie Lee Reynolds has passed away this morning. We ask right now to give us all privacy while we remember a brother.”

Rickie was among the first founders of Black Oak Arkansas. They were originally called The Knowbody Else back in 1963.

Along with Ronnie Smith, vocalist, and guitarist Harvey Jett, he formed the band along with Pat Daugherty, bassist, and drummer Wayne Evans.

Ronnie was later promoted to stage production manager for the band, along with James “Jim Dandy” Mangrum becomes the frontman

Talking about the band’s name changes with Arkansas Democrat-Gazette in 2018, Rickie said: “We didn’t name the band after just the people in the town. We named the band after the town. No matter who you are or what you do, there’s a certain point in life when you are at the pivot point from what you were to what you are.

“We were pivotal in our history thanks to Black Oak. We were the pivot, whether they liked or disliked us.”

Among some of the band’s biggest hits were Uncle Lijah, Lord Have Mercy on My Soul, and When Electricity Came to Arkansas.

Fans took to Twitter on Sunday to share their condolences and memories.

One wrote: “Being from Arkansas, I grew up listening to their music, of course, and eventually met Jim. Never saw Rickie Lee Reynolds perform, unfortunately, but he’s playing will always be a part of my love of music.”

Another comment: “RIP Rickie Lee Reynolds. Black Oak Arkansas was so underrated. Hot n Nasty. Jim Dandy. When Electricity Came… Hot Rod. Classics!!!”

A third was also penned “I am gutted. Rickie Lee Reynolds from Black Oak Arkansas has passed away. To say this man changed the world and made it better for those around him is an egregious understatement. Rickie, this kid from Nebraska will never forget your friendship. Thank you for everything.”