Red Sea International Film Festival: Gurinder Chadha discusses his career

Gurinder Chadha revealed in an In-Conversation at Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival on Saturday, that she had been approached about collaborating on a local version of her hit 2002 hit Bend It Like Beckham During her festival visit.

“Are there any Saudi scriptwriters here?” She asked for feedback from the audience. “I was pitched a Saudi Bend It Like Beckham but I need a Saudi scriptwriter so we can write it together,” She said.

Born in Kenya, the British filmmaker is also a native speaker of Punjabi. However, her films are primarily in English.

However, she spoke about how her ambitions to make a Punjabi-language feature in a movie. Munna Bhai M.B.B.S Bollywood veteran Sanjay Dutt.

“I have would like to make a film in Punjabi and I have a great idea for a film,” She retold.

“One of my favorite actors is Sanjay Dutt. I met his sister Priya Dutt and told her that I absolutely love her brother. She told me he loves speaking Punjabi. And I said, ‘That’s it, I am going to make a film with him in Punjabi. I’ve come up with a great idea, now I need a Punjabi scriptwriter, so we can sit down and write it together.”

It was first reported by Deadline Chadha signed earlier in the week to direct a Disney original musical feature, which was inspired by an Indian princess.

Chadha didn’t mention production during her talk. She instead focused on Chadha’s journey to becoming a director after starting as a BBC journalist and later as a documentary maker.

She explained how her life and worldview had been shaped by the fact that her grandfather’s family had originally hailed from the Indian Punjab district of Jhelum, which became part of Pakistan under the 1947 partition.

Her grandfather was a Kenyan national who had lived in Kenya before the division. She and her parents moved to England when Kenya became independent.

“Growing up in Britain, we were always sort of East African Indians, as opposed to Indians from India, which meant we were twice migrants. And that is an important detail because Indians from India are different from Indians from Kenya,” She said.

According to her, the family home had been their first stop for many East African Indians later moving to Britain.

“I grew up with this amazing cultural support network, but I was also very British. I remember at school, British people didn’t know how to handle this. They would always look at people like me and go, ‘Oh, poor things. They’re suffering from an identity crisis.”

“I was always from a very young age cognitive of the fact that other people were putting problems on me. Particularly, people who were monocultural and monolingual. They have a hard time looking at people who are multicultural and multilingual because it’s not part of their vernacular, there’s a whole set of assumptions. Britain’s changed a lot since then, now it embraces that.”

These stories inspired her to pursue filmmaking in order to tell other types of stories.

“All my films are very much about taking that cultural experience of being at the crossroads of different cultures, different generations, but not telling those stories in a problematic way, telling them in a very human way, from my perspective, because I embody all those sides, and so I can talk about the problems, but also celebrate the good stuff,” She said.

“That’s why I think Bend It Like Beckham and other films of mine, have travelled so well around the world, particularly with diasporas, because no one, very few people are articulating that in the world. At least, certainly when I started.”

In her story, she recounted that her passion for telling different stories meant it was difficult for her to attract stars to her early films. She ended up working with talented emerging talent who went on to be big successes.

“I have launched some nice careers. I’ve made stars. Keira Knightley in Bend It Like Beckham. She came in and auditioned. It was her first big film. French actress, Leïla Bekhti. She was in my episode of Paris Je t’aime. She had just started,” Her memory was jogged. “The next James Bond, we hope, Aaron Taylor Johnson, who was in my film Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging,” She said.

“I had to fight with Paramount Studios who made that film. I said, ‘I really want to cast this guy. I think he’s huge. He’s going to be a great talent, a big star’. And they were like, Well, no one knows who he is. And I said, ‘I know. But trust me, not yet. And then I cast him,” She continued and added a smile. “And of course, now, if he becomes the next Bond, I will take complete credit.”