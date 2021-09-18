Real Housewives of New York Reunion Canceled by Bravo Network Here’s Why!

Bravo is not moving forward with a Real Housewives of New York City reunion this season. The network canceled the reunion Friday, blaming “scheduling challenges” for the movie. The decision came months after sources told The Daily Mail production on the reunion was delayed until September and cast members were told that Season 14 would not start filming until 2022.

“Due to scheduling challenges around taping the reunion of The Real Housewives of New York City in a timely manner, Bravo confirmed there will not be a reunion for this season,” a Bravo spokesperson told Page Six Friday evening. “It’s disappointing to not be able to bring the cast back together, but we are happy to have ended on such a high note with the finale, and are now shifting our focus to next season.”

The cast “reluctantly understood” the decision, sources told Page Six. “It would just be so long since the finale. “[It] It makes no sense for them to hold a reunion two months later so that they can understand the part. But they are disappointed.”

RHONY Season 13 aired between May 4 and Sept. 4, as production was delayed in October 2020 when a crew member tested positive for COVID-19. The cast featured Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Leah McSweeney, and Eboni K. Williams. The season saw some of the worst ratings in the show’s history, with one July episode drawing just 764,000 live viewers. In the middle of the season, sources told The Daily Mail that production on the reunion was delayed from Aug. 5 to September.

“All hell is breaking loose behind the scenes at the Real Housewives of New York. While the cameras are down, the drama is continuing,” one source told the Daily Mail in July. The source added that the stars were “not getting along with each other,” although they ended filming as “friends.” Once the show began airing, Williams “went to war against her castmates – particularly Ramona and Luann and the audience is switching off week after week,” the source said. The cast was also told Season 14 would not be filmed until 2022 instead of late 2021 as previously planned.

Williams, a lawyer and TV anchor became the first Black RHONY cast member this season. Although her time on the show was tough, especially with the pandemic going on and her clashes with co-stars, Williams told Variety she felt “really good” about the experience. “I felt that as a cast collectively we had really made an incredible amount of progress,” Williams said. “By way of filming during a pandemic, and for me as the newbie building from-the-ground-up relationships with each woman independently. We got shut down with COVID a couple [of] times; Sonja got sick. However, we had many great times together and I felt good about my decision. Williams stated that she was told of a reunion, and even advised what to wear for filming.