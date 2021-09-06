Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Erika Jayne Legal Woes Against Tom Girardi And Jen Shah Removes Meme About Her

Deleted Jen ShahI took down an attention-grabbing meme she had about Erika Jayne‘s legal troubles

The Salt Lake City’s Real HousewivesStar, 47, shared the meme via her Instagram Story, showing Erika, 50 crying and with the quote. “Look at me. Look at my f–king life!”

Shah was seen holding a martini right next to the text. “BRB, hold my drink…”

The image shared, and shared by Page Six Will was quickly deleted.

Shah and her assistant Stuart SmithThey were arrested in March for their roles in a telemarketing scam that defrauded hundreds, including many over 55-year-old victims. Shah and Smith were indicted for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to launder money laundering. For the wire fraud charges, they each face a maximum sentence time of 30 years, and for the money laundering charges, a further 20-year sentence.

Shah pleaded not guilty during her April arraignment. Bravolebrity moved to dismiss Shah’s indictment on June 1st. “legal and factual insufficiency” The suppression and concealment of evidence Us WeeklyIt were confirmed at that time. Her trial is scheduled to begin on March 7.

Reality TV rookie who made waves when he was first introduced to the world of reality television. RHOSLCThe charges against her were not made public by the premiered in November 2020.

Erika filed for divorce one month later. Tom GirardiThe duo, aged 82, was accused of stealing settlement money intended for the families and survivors of victims in the 2018 plane crash. Tom’s law firm, Girardi Keese, has since been accused of allegedly giving Erika’s company, EJ Global LLC, more than $25 million in funds meant for crash victims.

The “XXPEN$IVE” singer maintains that she didn’t know anything about her estranged husband’s alleged embezzlement. “I kept asking. And I was continuously shut out. I [pleaded], I begged, I tried. I pushed as hard as I could until I couldn’t push anymore,” Erika stated during the July 14th episode RHOBH.

The Broadway star was not charged with any offense, but in July a judge ruled that individuals can bring collections lawsuits against the actress.

While Erika’s legal drama has been playing out on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills each week, Shah’s woes haven’t gotten air time yet. This will change with the second season. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake CityPremieres Sunday, September 12. Shah was arrested at first and filming was ongoing.