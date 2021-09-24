Rapper Big L Was Tragically Killed at Just 24 in 1999 and His Accused murderer, was shot and killed in the Exact Location after 17 years.

Rapper Big L met his untimely death at 24 after being shot by an assailant. His accused murderer died in similar circumstances years later.

American rap is littered with assassinations against some of the most prominent rappers, including 2Pac Shakur and Biggie. Many more rappers have lost their lives in their prime, and one of those is Lamont Coleman, who was known professionally as Big L.

Big L was an American rapper and songwriter who emerged from Harlem, New York City, early to mid-1990s. Because of his ability to perform freestyles with ease, he became a famous underground rapper.

He signed with Columbia Records and released his debut album, “Lifestylez ov da Poor & Dangerous,” in 1995. He was fired from Columbia Records a year later due to his rapping style and production.

He said that he was on Columbia Records with many strangers who didn’t know his music.

In 1997, Big L began work on his second studio album titled “The Big Picture.” His Harlem rap group, Children of the Corn (COC), which he founded, folded after one of its members died in a car accident.

Big L founded Flamboyant Entertainment in 1998. That same year, he released the single “Ebonics,” which was critically acclaimed.

DITC, a hip-hop collective he was a part of, also released its first single, “Dignified Soldiers,” in 1998. Following the release of “Ebonics,” Roc-A-Fella Records CEO Damon Dash was impressed by Big L’s talent and wanted to sign him. Big L wanted his entire crew to sign.

Big L, Jay-Z (with Herb McGruff), C-Town, and Big L began signing for Roc-A-Fella Records. They intended to sign together as The Wolfpack.

At about 8.30 pm on February 15, 1999, Big L met his untimely death after being shot nine times in the face and chest in a drive-by shooting. The shooting occurred on Harlem’s 45 West 139th Street.

Gerard Woodley, a childhood friend of Big L, was arrested three months later as a suspect for his assassination.

According to a spokesperson from the New York City Police Department, it is possible that the shooting was done in retaliation against something Big L’s brother or Woodley believed he did.

Woodley was eventually released after the lack of evidence proved him guilty of the crime. Big L was buried at Paramus’ George Washington Memorial Park, New Jersey.

Although Big L died in tragic circumstances at 24, he predicted how he would die in his lyrics to the song, “Casualties Of A Dice Game.”

Lord Sear said the slain rapper needs to be talked about more about Big L’s legacy.

In June 2016, Woodley, Big L’s accused murderer, was shot and killed in Harlem, where the rapper was killed 17 years before.

Sources said Woodley had done many terrible things and that someone decided it was the right time for him to leave. According to police sources, Woodley was worried that his alleged crimes would catch up to him.

Woodley was shot in the back and head during a clash in front of his home, which was the exact location Big L was killed.

Big L’s legacy is being questioned ever since he died in 1999. In a Rolling Stone article, Elias Leight revealed the deceased rapper’s recordings had been sold off seemingly for less than their worth.

The estate of Big L was also a source of discord, which led to a more profound question as to who should get the benefit of an artist’s work. However, there is no question about Big L’s rap legacy as he impacted Jay-Z, Mac Miller, and many more rappers, who carried on his legacy.

Big L’s punchline-driven, multisyllabic rhyme style was a model for others to follow. Jay-Z, Jay-Z, and other rappers have all praised him for his influence on them.

Jay-Z stated that Roc-A-Fella was in the process of signing Big L shortly before his death. He described him to be a talented artist who can write big songs and big choruses.

Mac Miller, who succumbed to an accidental overdose in September 2018, died.

A$AP Rocky stated that he got his knack of wearing Cartier frames and feeling like himself from Big L, while Nas said that the latter scared him to his death after hearing him perform live. He knew immediately that he couldn’t compete with him.

Rap legends remembered Big L’s death on the 20th anniversary of 2019. In a chat with Vibe.com, several legends of the rap game discussed several aspects of Big L.

O.C. Big L’s sudden death caused a black cloud to hang over their collective, as he was well on his way towards greatness. Showbiz stated that everyone was stunned because it was not what they had hoped for or imagined.

Lord Sear, speaking about Big L’s legacy, said that the slain rapper should be remembered more than his birthday or his death.

Sauce Money called him the Gale Sayers to hip-hop. His short but remarkable career was a testament to his talent and would have made him a great rapper if he was still alive.

O.C. O.C. stated that Big L was a unique artist who people would gravitate towards. He claimed he wasn’t an underground artist like many people think. It isn’t easy to sell half of a million records.