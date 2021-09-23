Racing Tips For Newmarket Hosted Racing Events Newsboy selections for day!

Newmarket hosts racing from Thursday to Saturday. Our top tipster has a 9-4 Nap for day one of the fixtures at the sport’s Flat HQ, featuring the Group 3 Tattersalls Stakes

MAX VEGA has the power to deliver in the Jockey Club Rose Bowl Stakes (3.20) at Newmarket.

Favorite for day one’s Listed contest, the four-year-old is coming to HQ having finished fifth in Ebor.

Ralph Beckett was a fair bit back on that day and did his best at the end.

The winner has since taken his form up several notches with success in Group 1 company – a level the selection reached when unplaced in the 2020 Derby.

He is now 4lb less than at that point in his career and tries to run a distance of 2 miles. This should be a great distance considering the way he saw York.

He is able to move with a little ease on the ground, and he was a winner in the Zetland Stakes at Newmarket a few years back.

Andre Fabre has the ammunition to land the Group 3 Tattersalls Stakes (2.45) with TRIDENT.

On debut, the top-rated juvenile won at Longchamp and was second in the Prix Morny.

His starting price was high, and he performed well. The seven furlongs he took to win the Prix Morny were perfect for that performance.

LOSTWITHIEL had good form earlier in the season and a 76-day break should put him spot-on for the Discover Newmarket Handicap (3.55).

He looks well handicapped because he finished second to Global Storm by half a length. Global Storm was rated 104 in his last run.

Mark Johnston’s three-year-old Tribal Art, which is steadily improving, is the biggest danger to his weight.

Thursday tips

NEWMARKET

1.00 SUBASTAR

1.35 CHOIRMASTER

2.10 LOVELY BREEZE

2.45 TRIDENT

3.20 MAX VEGA (NAP)

3.55 LOSTWITHIEL

4.30 BUCEPHALUS

5.05 BABINDI

PERTH

1.25 SUPER SIX

1.55 ULTRA VIOLET

2.30 ROI DE DUBAI

3.05 FINDTHETIME

3.40 BOY’SON TOUR

4.15 GO FOX

4.50 HEAD ON

5.20 SHANROE TIC TEC

PONTEFRACT

1.45 ELRICKJONES

2.20 SIGNORINA MERISI

2.55 TIGER BEETLE

3.30 OSO RAPIDO

4.05 INDIAN SOUNDS

4.40 APPROACHABILITY

5.15 MUATADEL

WOLVERHAMPTON

5.25 LINDWALL (NB)

6.00 KABOO

6.30 KATHERINE PLACE

7.00 MUMCAT

7.30 IMPEACH

8.00 MRS FITZHERBERT

8.30 DIAMOND BAY