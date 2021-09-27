Rachael Kirkconnell Celebrates Lovey-Dovey Birthday

Rachael Kirkconnell just had a birthday and she received a lot of love. Matt James posted a carousel of pictures on his Instagram for her showing their journey together. The first is him watching her read a saucy scene to him on The Bachelor. There is a video of her skateboarding in the house and a picture with a cat.

There are several pictures of them together and a throwback of Rachael as a kid. He captioned it with a Bible verse saying, “Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified because of them, for the Lord your God goes with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you – Deuteronomy 31:6” It was the pet name he gave her that everyone loved. Matt also shared the cat picture in his story and said, “Happy Birthday. Big mood.”

Matt James said, “Happy birthday to my emergency contact.” Fans thought it was sweet. He added, “I love you,” at the end of it. One said, “relationship goals, glad you found your emergency contact.” Another said, “I knew she was a Libra! She is your perfect emergency contact!” A third said, “she’s so pretty glad you all worked it out cherish one another happy birthday.”

Rachael Kirkconnell recently revealed things are going well for her and Matt. According to People she said, “taking a moment away from the spotlight’s been really good for us. It’s been a lot better.”

She hyped Matt’s Dancing With The Stars appearance on her Instagram as well. She said, “can’t wait for you guys to see how hard this guy has been working and what they’ve come up with, you won’t want to miss it.” Matt mentioned he wants to be like his girlfriend’s parents. They’ve been married a long time. He said, “relationships that are prospering are what I kind of fix my eyes on and hope to emulate.”

Rachael Kirkconnell also got birthday wishes from a very special person in Matt’s life. His mom, Patty James. She captioned her story, “the Lord bless you and keep you. Happy Happy Birthday Rachael.” She shared pictures of her, Matt, and Rachael on the beach.

She also shared a picture of Matt lying in Rachael’s lap on the couch. She captioned it, “Matt’s pre-dance prep. Hrs and counting.” She added some laugh-cry emojis.