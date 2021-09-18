Priscilla Presley’s Says He Deliberately Killed Himself and ‘Knew What He Was Doing’

Elvis Presley is a name that you can say in any household in almost any part of the world, and people know exactly who you are talking about. However, the reality of the King of Rock’s life is far from desirable.

The King of Rock, like many other famous musicians, had to battle demons that no one else could understand. This led to some very dark times in his life. His wife, Priscilla, was there to see all the ups and downs.

Bearing witness to someone’s darkest moments could not have been easy, and Priscilla has spoken out several times about what it was like to live with Elvis as well as his death.

Priscilla Presley, Elvis Presley.

US ARMY

During the 1950s, it was expected that celebrities would be enlisted in the US Army. In 1958 Elvis became one of these celebrities. In 1960, he was discharged from active duty.

He was taught how to survive in the army and was given drugs to help him. The soldiers were prescribed pills to keep them awake and to help them sleep.

Once Elvis was discharged, he remained on prescription pills for the rest of his life. His world fame and the opinion of many others were evident when he was discharged.

Although he continued to use the prescription medication after his discharge from the army, until his death, the star became addicted to prescription pills, and junk foods towards the end of the star’s life, which caused his weight to balloon and his health declined.

Priscilla Presley

PRISCILLA PRESLEY

Priscilla Beaulieu met Elvis Presley when she was only 14 years old. Elvis was 23 at the time. Many saw their relationship as inappropriate, but Priscilla’s parents ultimately allowed her to move to Memphis from Germany to be with Elvis.

Priscilla lived one mile from Graceland with her family until she met Elvis, 22 years old. Priscilla admitted that her insecurity at being young when she married led to many fears that she now understands are unnecessary.

It has been said that Priscilla revealed that she would not let Elvis out of her sight and that she would even accompany him to get his teeth cleaned. She stated that she enjoyed caring for him and making sure he was happy.

Although the couple appeared happy on the outside, their marriage was rocky behind the scenes. The couple seemed to be on the right track after the birth of Lisa Marie, their daughter.

Elvis, Priscilla, and Lisa Marie in 1968. However, Elvis' dependency issues worsened over the years, and Priscilla realized they couldn't spend more time as a married couple.

However, as the years progressed and Elvis’ dependency issues became worse, Priscilla realized that they could not spend more time together as a married couple. Five years after the birth of their daughter, the couple split.

FINAL DAYS

Although Priscilla and Elvis were no longer married, they were good friends until Elvis died in 1977. Priscilla made sure that Lisa Marie maintained a close relationship with her father. She was there for Elvis whenever he needed her.

During his final few months, Elvis’ addiction to prescription pills had worsened, and it was revealed that one doctor had prescribed more than 10 000 pills to the star in just one year. He also became addicted to junk food.

Between his addiction to eating unhealthily and the addiction he had to prescription pills, the star’s health was rapidly declining—however, he maintained his career through shows and TV appearances.

Elvis was losing his popularity in pop culture by the 1970s. However, he tried his best to remain popular.

LAST NOTE

Following the star’s death, it was ruled that it was an accidental overdose of prescription pills and that the star did not understand that the number of pills he was taking would result in his untimely death.

But those who knew the star well believe that this is not true. Priscilla believes Elvis knew what he was doing when he took his pills. She also revealed that Elvis was suffering from depression at the time.

Elvis' stepbrothers shared their feelings with the public, saying that Elvis was suffering from depression at the time. Many people were concerned about Elvis.

Elvis’ stepbrothers also spoke up to tell the public that Elvis was depressed at the time and that many people were worried about the star. The rumors of depression seemed to be confirmed in suicide notes found after the star’s death.

