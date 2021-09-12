Prince Andrew Duke legal team hiding behind The Queen And dispute he was served lawsuit papers!

SOURCES close to Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson have said that the duke is ‘keen to remarry if he’s able to move on with his life following the sexual abuse allegations.

“Sarah and Andrew have been closer than ever in the past year.”

“They still love and care for each other a great deal and have been living together during the pandemic. It has rekindled something and I can see a second wedding happening if it all goes Andrew’s way”, the source has said to Vanity Fair.

Yesterday, The Sun was informed that Prince Andrew had been served papers in relation to bombshell sex attack allegations against Jeffrey Epstein by Virginia Roberts.

