Popular Turkish restaurant fires back at ‘fake one-star’ reviews and gets a savage reaction

POPULAR Turkish Restaurant Hits Back at A “fake” Review that called it food “the worst”.

The reviewer wrote: “This is definitely not Turkish food, is the worst food I ever had in my life. After I had read all the reviews and found that they were good, I decided to order a takeout.

1 A fake review of Otto, a popular Turkish restaurant has been rebuffed Credit: Google maps

The food was frozen, reheated and even grilled chicken shish is all that is available. A mix of vegetable stew with grilled lamb shish is what makes the spicy lamb pot.

“The mashed potatoes looked as made of instant powder. The vegetables were soggy. Even the takeaway containers looked to be reused. All food gone into the bin, money spent for rubbish. Avoid this restaurant.”

Wanstead is North East London’s restaurant owner. “Don’t do fake reviews man people know Otto very well.”

A second bad review: “AVOID AVOID AVOID!!!!” He went on to describe the drink’s quality. “watered down” And the meze “tasted like it had been prepared days earlier”.

Then they added, “When I asked about my burnt chicken sandwich I was informed that I could not remove the cost of the meal as I’d already eaten most of it. The owner/manager and I had an intense argument!

“This was very embarrassing and distressing for everyone in the restaurant. Not to mention – Completely unnecessary!”

The Mirror Reporter: OTTO replied quickly to him, “I’m responding to you so that people can only find the truth about what actually happened.” You went to Otto along with your family and you ordered food.

We give our first customers complimentary bread and hummus. You ordered two baskets of bread and hummus, and then you could eat all the orders.

“You ordered a wrap sandwich which comes with chips and salad, which you ate practically all of it until the last remaining bite, and you called the waiter to complain that it was burnt and you don’t want to pay this. Really..?!

“Our important role is to make our customers happy and satisfied , so we made another small wrap but you refused and wanted the bill to which you didn’t want to pay for the order you had eaten.

“I asked you if you wasn’t happy that why didn’t you tell us from the start, you had said you was hungry and you just ate it.”

Another bad review stated that the food was “Absolutely horrible.” After reading the positive reviews, I placed an order for food to be delivered to my mother-in-law. I ordered rice, falafel and mixed vegetable.

The falafels tasted burnt. I was unable to eat one of them. My mum refused to even try the mixed vegetables because they were too soggy.

My mum was not even interested in trying the rice. I did try it and found it to be strange. It was very cold.

“For the price they charge you would expect very good food but it was terrible. My elderly mum was left hungry and very disappointed.”

The restaurant responded: “I can’t say thank you for this feedback as it doesn’t reflect your true experience with us, you made an order through Deliveroo and then later complained that the food was cold of which changed to that the falafel was burnt.

“We can’t control if the food becomes cold due to the times of delivery, however the falafel you have shown in the photo is not burnt, this is how we have always served our falafel.

“The falafels are deep fried to create a crispy exterior and a soft interior, on the phone you said the falafel was blackened whereas in the photo it is nowhere near burnt.”

However, a positive review states that “The food was great and portions were large.” We were sitting next to the fireplace in a lovely and cozy restaurant.

“The staff were very nice and attentive, particularly Erol. Such a gentleman, he was so kind to us I had to make sure that I get his name and thank him here for his wonderful service.”