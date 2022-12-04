Pirates 6 is an Ensemble. Margot Robbie’s Spinoff Is Not Dead

The pace of development continues “Pirates of the Caribbean 6,” but in the wake of Margot Robbie claiming that her spinoff of the Disney franchise is dead, producer Jerry Bruckheimer says her film could very well still happen – it just won’t be the Next “Pirates” movie.

“Well hopefully we’ll get another Pirates movie made,” Bruckheimer spoke in a recent interview about the forthcoming “National Treasure” Disney+ series. “We developed two scripts at once and the Margot Robbie script was a little further away, but we’ll get that made down the line too and focus on more of an ensemble ‘Pirates’ movie at this point.”

Robbie started to develop a new system. “Pirates” Movie in 2020 with Her “Birds of Prey” Christina Hodson was the writer, however Robbie informed Vanity Fair earlier in this month that the project wasn’t happening anymore.

“We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led — not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story — which we thought would’ve been really cool, but I guess they don’t want to do it,” Sie said.

According to Bruckheimer, however, Robbie’s project is still in the hopper but they’re currently focused on making a different “Pirates” First, film. The Hollywood Reporter stated that Disney and Bruckheimer were seeking ways to revive the franchise in 2018. “Deadpool” Screenwriters Rhett Reynoldse and Paul Wernick joined the team to create a new entry. They left in 2019

Disney did not immediately respond to ’s request for comment.

It’s unclear if this “ensemble” Film is either a sequel, or a reboot. But Johnny Depp, a franchise legend, said this during his trial with Amber Heard in January that he was not sure. He would not be returning After being removed from potential “Pirates 6” in 2019 over Heard’s domestic violence accusations.

Following the surprisingly successful launch “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl” In 2003, Disney added four sequels to the franchise. This is the latest installment. “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales,” The 2017 release was not yet available. “underperformed” relative to previous installments of the franchise — it grossed $794 million worldwide compared to the $1 billion of 2011’s “On Stranger Tides.”

Bruckheimer will produce the Disney+ series “National Treasure: Edge of History” and is coming off of producing the year’s most successful film so far, “Top Gun: Maverick.”