Paul Pelosi Makes 1st Public Appearance Since Home Attack

Paul Pelosi attended the Kennedy Center Honors awards ceremony, making it his first public appearance since he was violently attacked with a hammer at his California home. The 82-year-old wore a black-brimmed hat and glove as he recovers from a skull fracture. The annual ceremony honored accomplished artists including singer Gladys Knight, rock band U2 and George Clooney, who walked the red carpet with his wife, Amal.
