Paul Pelosi Makes 1st Public Appearance Since Home Attack

Tom O'Brien
By Tom O'Brien
In
NewsPolitics

Paul Pelosi attended the Kennedy Center Honors awards ceremony, making it his first public appearance since he was violently attacked with a hammer at his California home. The 82-year-old wore a black-brimmed hat and glove as he recovers from a skull fracture. The annual ceremony honored accomplished artists including singer Gladys Knight, rock band U2 and George Clooney, who walked the red carpet with his wife, Amal.

Latest News

Previous articleDoes Wellbutrin affect the safety of coffee?

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact