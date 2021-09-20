Paragliding Sacha Dench killed and Scientist Dan Burton Seriously injured after a crash In Scottish Highlands UK

Sacha Dench and Dan Burton were taking part in the world-first circumnavigation of mainland Britain to raise awareness of climate change. Ms. Dench has previously been dubbed ‘the human swan’

A paraglider has died and another has been seriously injured after a crash in the Scottish Highlands

Sacha Dench – a scientist nicknamed “the human swan” – plummeted from the sky during her 3,000-mile journey.

Dan Burton, 54, was in a separate paramotor. He tragically lost his own life.

They were participating in the first-ever circumnavigation across mainland Britain. This was to raise awareness of climate change.

Ms. Dench was trying to make the 3,300-mile trip to mark the Cop26 UN conference on climate change.

Emergency services raced to the scene near Lochinver at 4.45 pm but Mr. Burton couldn’t be saved.

Miss Dench’s condition is not thought to be life-threatening.

In a statement, the trustees of Conservation Without Borders said the accident happened in the western Highlands of Scotland near Loch Na Gainmhich.

The statement said: “We are very sorry to have to confirm that Dan Burton, the support paramotorist, has died as a result of the accident. Sacha Dench has been seriously injured and is currently being treated at a hospital. Her injuries are serious but not life-threatening

“Both highly experienced paramotorists, our thoughts are with the family of Dan Burton, to whom we offer our sincere condolences.

“The incident was attended by police and medics and inquiries are underway to establish the details of the accident.”

Ms. Dench was given the name “the human swan” after the raised awareness of the plight of Bewick’s swans by flying from the Russian Arctic to the UK. In 2016, she set a new world record by becoming the first woman to cross Channel using a paramotor.

The British Hang Gliding and Paragliding Association said it would be undertaking a ‘formal investigation’ into the accident.

A spokesman said: ‘We cannot speculate on the causes of the incident. The investigation report will be published in due course.

‘The BHPA can confirm that both pilots were BHPA members and they were qualified to fly powered paragliders.’

A Police Scotland spokesman last night confirmed Mr. Burton’s death in a collision involving two paramotors.