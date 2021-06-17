NW Natural Gas Login | Register and Pay Utility Bills @ nwnatural.com

NW Natural Gas is a public natural gas distributor company in the United States. The company has its origin dating back to 1859 in Oregon, Portland as Portland Gaslight Co. NW Natural Gas is Oregon’s largest natural gas utility. NW Natural stands for NorthWest Natural Gas Company, which used to be known by that name earlier. They provide residential, commercial, and industrial services in Southwest Wahington, Western Oregon, Oregon coast, and Portland metropolitan area. To find them online, visit www.nwnatural.com.

What are the rates of NW Natural Gas?

You can obtain detailed information about Gas Price, Commodity Price, Billing Rates, and more from the “Rates and Regulations” tab of the website’s homepage. All you have to do is :

Visit the website at www.nwnatural.com .

From the taskbar at the top, click on the option “About Us”.

From the menu that appears right below the taskbar, select “Rates, and Regulations”.

Click on the option you wish to learn more about, from the drop-down menu.

The easiest way for your NW Natural Gas utility bills is to pay online. But to start making payments online, you will need to register yourself with an account first.

What are the benefits of registering an account with NW Natural Gas?

View and manage your account details. Make payments online. Set up automatic payments. Go paperless with electronic billing. View all transaction history. Track your utility gas usage. View and manage your utility services.

How to Register for NW Natural Gas Online Account?

Start by visiting their web page at the address www.nwnatural.com

From the taskbar at the top, select the option “Register” found at the top right end of the page.

On the page that appears, enter all the required details correctly. Enter your First Name, Last name, Email Address and choose a password.

You can sign up for the newsletters and promotional offers of NW Natural by ticking the corresponding boxes.

Once you complete this section, click on the “Submit” button.

Follow the prompts to complete the registration and create your account with NW Natural Gas.

How to Log In to NW Natural Gas Online Account?

Go to the webpage of NW Natural Gas at the address www.nwnatural.com .

On the taskbar at the top right corner, click on the “Sign in” button.

Enter your registered Email address and Password in the corresponding fields.

Click on “Sign in”.

How to reset the forgotten password of the NW Natural Gas Online Account?

Go to the Log in section by clicking on “Sign in” from the homepage.

Click on the link “Forgot password?”

Enter your registered Email address in the column provided and click on “Continue”.

You will shortly receive a link to reset your password on the given email address.

Click on that link and follow the prompts to reset your password for the NW Natural Gas Online account.

If you wish to change your email address, add another account or even if you are not able to enter into your account with the correct email address and password, click on the option “Sign in help”. Find this option from the “Sign in” section of the homepage.

How to pay your utility bills of NW Natural Gas?

There are different methods to make your utility bill payments at NW Natural Gas. To start making payments you can go to the “Accounts and Billing” section from the “Residential” tab of the homepage at www.nwnatural.com.

Pay Online

To make a quick and simple online payment, log in to your registered account of NW Natural Gas. You can view the bills and make a payment from your savings or checking account as well as a credit or debit card at your convenience.

Pay using AutoPay

You need to have an online account with NW Natural Gas to set up recurring automatic payments for your monthly utility bills. Log in to your account, view the month’s bill, and choose to pay the bill online. You will be redirected to the Customer Payment Portal powered by Paymentus. Here you will be able to set up the Auto Pay option to make your bill payments on time without haste.

Pay using One time Payment without registration

To make a payment without registering an online account, open the website www.nwnatural.com.

Choose the “Residential” option from the left end of the taskbar at the top.

Click on the option “Accounts and Billing”.

From the list that appears, select “Pay my bill”.

Choose the option “Make a One time Payment”.

You will be redirected to the Customer Payment portal.

Enter the details required such as your Account Number (can be found at the top left end of your gas bill), 5 digit Zip Code, and Email Address in the particular fields.

Click on “Continue” to pay a month’s bill of NW Natural Gas without registering an online account.

Pay by Phone

You can make a payment by calling 800-422-4012. You will be connected to the automated interactive voice system of NW Natural Gas. Keep your account number handy while opting for this payment method. Also, payments using phone calls can be made 24/7.

Pay by Mail

Send a money order or check with the bill amount by mail to NW Natural Gas. You will need to attach the payment slip in the return envelope you receive along with your monthly gas bill. Payments can be mailed to the below address.

NW Natural

Attn: Payment Processing

P.O. Box 6017

Portland, Oregon 97228-6017

Pay in Person

Different authorized pay stations accept bill payments of NW Natural Gas. Carry your monthly bill or full account number with you while visiting a pay station. Payments can be made through debit cards, checks, money orders, and cash. To locate the nearest and convenient pay station location for you, visit the following link. Enter your city or zip code and click “Search” to locate it on the map. Click on “View all” for obtaining the full list of pay stations.

https://www.nwnatural.com/pay-in-person

How to contact Customer Service of NW Natural Gas?

If you face any trouble and require assistance in creating and managing your online account or paying utility bills, you can contact the Customer Service Centre of NW Natural Gas by calling 800 422 4012.

For more options to contact them, visit https://www.nwnatural.com/contact-us