Now You can Make that Microwaved Poached Eggs Without Using Special Tools

While it may seem like a bad mistake, poaching eggs in the microwave is undeniably accessible and relatively safe.

TikTok did not invent this unlikely tip for breakfast. Restaurants use this technique often to prepare time-consuming meals like eggs benedict, which is often prepared in the morning rush. Home cooks also can now reap the time-saving benefits of this technique.

You may be wondering how to recreate this simple trick in your kitchen without creating an egg explosion. Continue reading to learn more.

How To Make Easy Microwave Poached Eggs

It’s no secret that microwave eggs often get a bad rap, as there is the risk of them exploding due to pressure build-up. Although poaching an egg isn’t tricky, you shouldn’t randomly microwave an egg and hope for the best, as this will cause a disaster.

Instead, if you are craving a poached egg, make sure to grab an empty cup of tea or coffee and fill it up with half a cup of water. Next, place the egg in the water and gently break it up. After covering the cup, place the egg in the microwave.

If you’re more of a risk-taker, you can microwave the egg for about one minute. Alternatively, you can microwave the egg on high for 30 seconds. Check that the egg whites are still runny. Then microwave the egg for an additional 30 seconds.

When removing the cup’s saucer, care must be taken. Before removing the cover, take a moment to wait since the steam inside can escape and cause burns if you’re not careful.

Use a slotted spoon to transfer the poached eggs to a plate. Season with salt and pepper as needed. You can repeat the process for another poached egg in a new cup if desired.

How To Serve Poached Eggs

Microwave poached eggs are effortless to prepare, mainly because they make time-consuming meals more accessible. Here are some delicious ways to incorporate poached eggs into your next meal.

Poached eggs work well with toast, especially avocado toast. This healthy, protein-packed breakfast can be easily customized to your liking by adding meat or vegetables.

You can change it up and serve your poached egg on sweet potato bread. These gluten-free lower carb “toasts” are the perfect accompaniment for your warm runny yolks.

Poached eggs aren’t strictly for breakfast. Poached eggs are a great way to make your ramen extra special. You can also try your eggs on a pizza or pasta bowl for an exciting new taste.