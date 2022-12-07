Nickelodeon Announces Broadcast Team to Play NFL Christmas Day Game

It has been revealed that the broadcast team of Nickelodeon’s NFL Christmas Day Game is now known. PopCulture.com exclusive: The call will be made by Nate Burleson of CBS Sports, Noah Eagle and Gabrielle Nevaeh Green from Nickelodeon for the Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Rams matchup on December 25, at 4:30 PM. ET. Young Dylan is another Nickelodeon Star, and will act as the sideline journalist. SpongeBob SquarePantsBill Fagerbakke will voice Patrick Star, and he’ll join the crew at Bikini Bottom for live commentary.

Nickelodeon dubbed the game NFL Nickmas GameThis is after the network’s success in airing wild-card playoff games over the past two seasons. The game will have a special halftime presentation that includes an exclusive look at Nickelodeon’s newest animated preschool series Rubble & Crew, premiering on Friday, Feb. 3. You will find holiday-themed Augmented Reality, favorite characters, and cannons that shoot snow, slime, and presents throughout the stadium.

After calling last year’s playoff match between San Francisco 49ers & Dallas Cowboys, Burleson and Eagle return to the booth. Before the game, PopCulture spoke exclusively to Green about her role on the broadcast team.

“So it’s Nate and Noah’s job to be the pros and the experts,” Green stated. “My job is just to be like, ‘Hey, what do you call that play?’ Or, ‘What just happened?’ So, learning from the first year and going into this year, this weekend is going to be so much fun. I basically learned that you just have to go with the flow. You have to just roll with the punches, and that’s really what I’m best at, and I love pushing myself outside of my comfort zone and doing things that I normally wouldn’t.”

The Rams and Broncos have not had great seasons. The Broncos are currently at 15th position in the AFC with a record of 3-9. They are also 15th in the NFC with a 3-9 record. The game will air on Nickelodeon. Fans can also view Broncos against Rams via CBS, Paramount+ and NFL+ via smartphone.