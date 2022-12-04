Nick Carter Recalls “Emotional” Performance after Aaron Carter’s Death

These boys are the winners Nick Carter‘s back.

Following the death of his younger brother Aaron CarterIt is the “I Want It That Way” singer opened up about his emotional performance with the Backstreet Boys One day later, Nick received the devastating news. Recalling the tearful night, Nick admitted “it was tough to get up on stage,” but was grateful to have the support of bandmates.

“It was very emotional for me, having my guys with me,” He said Additional December 2. “There’s the old saying the show must go on, that’s been with us for years, but that night, I didn’t know what to expect. I didn’t know what was going to come from it, getting on that stage.”

He continued, “Getting the reaction from the fans, it was definitely comforting, and it meant a lot to me.”

On Nov. 5, Aaron was found dead in his home in Lancaster, Calif. He was 34. No cause of his death has yet been disclosed. One day after the news broke, Nick—who was on tour in Europe—mourned his estranged brother on social media, writing, “my heart has been broke today.”