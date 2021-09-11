Newcastle United £160m Transfer spend in bid to Silence unhappy fans and Steve Bruce!

Newcastle United issued a rare statement asking fans to support their team. However, some supporters were unhappy that Joe Willock was not signed during the summer. Steve Bruce, who is often the target of anger from fans, is reported to have desired another couple of deals.

Newcastle United has reacted to critics over their transfer spending and begged fans for support. “get behind their team” – by claiming they’ve committed £160m in fees in the last two years.

In a slap down to the negativity surrounding the Geordie club, Mike Ashley’s outfit sanctioned an unprecedented statement saying their net spend after sales to be £120m since 2019.

Amid reports that Steve Bruce is unhappy at landing just one new face, Arsenal’s Joe Willock for £25m, the club warned they had delivered for both manager and fans despite huge lost income because of the COVID shut-down.

It is evident that Bruce knew he had sold before he could get more players in. “shared understandings” You can also find out more about a “collective view.” According to reports, Bruce’s relationship has fallen apart with Ashley after the deadline.

The statement, which was not signed by any club employees, read: “We have delivered on our commitment to spending what we have, and indeed… spent more to secure our primary target. To suggest otherwise is misleading and claims that money has been taken out of the club are wholly untrue.

“Since summer 2019, the club has made nine permanent signings and taken five players on loan. Our net spends over this period is c£120m (£160m spent on players and £40m received from sales).

“For context, this summer, Sky Sports reported that Newcastle United’s net spend was the tenth highest in the Premier League. The club retained its best players despite the obvious financial challenges.

“We have a talented and committed group of players who have shown that they are fully capable of delivering and we ask all our loyal supporters to get behind their team because we are stronger together.

“Having finished last season in 12th place in the Premier League, and in the top six of the form table over the final nine fixtures, the club at all levels maintains a strong belief in its current squad.”

Bruce admits Newcastle was his. “over and above” Willock would have been able to afford the budget that he had in mind. However, he was unable or unwilling to sell any players from the first team to help fund other deals or a loan for Hamza Chudhury.

Since summer 2019, record signing £40m Joelinton, Allan Saint-Maximin, Callum Wilson, Jamaal Lewis, and Emile Krafth have arrived for fees.

Ryan Fraser, Jeff Hendrick, Andy Carroll were all transfers without signing on fees. United paid Arsenal to lend Willock last year. Newcastle used to include the contractual wage amount and the fee in past deals. This is to show the true cost of the deal.

At least £30m was raised from Ayoze Perez’ sale to Leicester City.

Lee Charnley has been given the task of running the club within its capabilities and will now require any financial assistance from Ashley, Sports Direct tycoon.

The statement read:In a pointed remark, just in case there is any dissent from Bruce, who said Willock was his No1 target, the club said: “Internally, all parties have long been aware of the budgetary parameters under which we are operating.“Our commitment to being run in a sustainable manner is a longstanding one. This does not come at the expense of being ambitious, and it is built on the core principle that we will spend what we have.”

“All parties were aware as to the implications for further squad consolidation, with the collective view being that securing Joe Willock was the right priority.

“There was a shared understanding that further additions to the playing squad would be heavily influenced by player trading, both in terms of available funds and space in the squad.

Joe Willock was Newcastle’s only summer deal at £25m

Newcastle insists every penny earned by match-day or commercial activities is reinvested in the budget. Installments will be made for the Willock fee.

“The deal to bring Joe Willock to the club was formally completed on Friday 13th August 2021 and we are beyond delighted to have secured him.”

They admit their £160m spend claim is based on what could eventually leave the club coffers as those deals paid for, rather than the cash that’s already left their account.