New Neighbors Tell Woman To Stop Provocating Them Through Breastfeeding On Her Yard

A woman got into an altercation with their neighbors because she was breastfeeding in her backyard. The couple who lived next door to them couldn’t have children of their own and felt “uncomfortable” seeing her with her baby and constantly complained about it.

Neighprob, a Reddit user, asked for advice about how to deal with her neighbors. They had recently moved in next door and started complaining about every little thing she did. Her neighbors would peep into the Redditor’s backyard and complain whenever they saw her with her newborn baby.

No one chooses their neighbors. The people that live next to you can either help improve your life or make it incredibly uncomfortable. For one woman, it was the latter, and it all began when a new couple moved in next door to her when she was two months pregnant.

WOMAN CONFRONTS PEEPING NEIGHBOR

When the woman was two months pregnant, her new neighbors moved in. At the time, she didn’t think anything of it and was preparing for the birth of her baby. Three months after they moved in, they launched their first complaint. The woman was sunbathing in her backyard, and they said it made them feel “uncomfortable.”

The woman found out that her neighbor’s wife had fertility issues and couldn’t have children. Because of their struggles, she got upset every time she saw the pregnant Redditor. Then, when the woman gave birth, her situation with her neighbors worsened. In her post, she wrote:

“Today, my husband and I were grilling some meat in the backyard. The baby was hungry, so I started to breastfeed. When I looked at their house Ana was on the balcony, she went in, and a few minutes later, Paul was at our door again.”

Her neighbors complained about her breastfeeding in public and said that she was “inconsiderate.” The woman had finally had enough and told her neighbor to leave her family alone.

Most of the Reddit community supported the Original Poster’s (OP) decision to stand up to her neighbor. They told her that it wasn’t her fault that her neighbor couldn’t cope with seeing her be a mother to her newborn child. They also added that her neighbors shouldn’t have been looking at her in the first place. Another user added,

“I mean, literally don’t look? I’ve dealt with infertility. Some people struggle emotionally with it more than others. But you have to buy a house in the boondocks if you want to guarantee no pregnant neighbors. This is nuts.”

The community agreed that the neighbors were being intrusive and had no right to treat her the way they did. Some even went as fat, suggesting she involve the police the next time her neighbors complain.

WHAT SHOULD YOU DO ABOUT INTRUSIVE NEIGHBORS?

One of the first and most obvious things you can do if you think you have peeping neighbors is to confront them. You should go directly to their home and ask them to stop. If they persist, then consider telling someone about it. It can be a close friend, a family member, or someone from work.

Try and get them to back up your story to have a credible witness if things go out of control. Then, consider speaking to the police and informing them about the issue. A stern talking-to from a law enforcement officer should be enough to get most people to stop.

Sometimes people who are observing you are very subtle. Around six million adults in the United States have been stalked at one point or another. Fortunately, there are tools available for you to help you cope with it.

IS YOUR NEIGHBOR SPYING ON YOU?

A concerned homeowner sent a message to The Globe And Mail about her neighbor. The woman asked, “My neighbor keeps peeping through my window. Should I set up cameras?”. In her message, she explained that her neighbors had been “snooping” on them since the mid-90s, and they haven’t stopped. The woman added,

“At first, it was her snooping, then her kids and husband joined in. Now that her kids are grown up, she goes to work a couple of days a week, but she will not leave her house until she is convinced that I am not near any door or window so that I do not see her leaving.”

The response advised the woman to give her neighbors the benefits of the doubt. They suggested that she invite them over and talk to them to understand better what was going on.

There are a few common signs that tell you whether or not your neighbor is spying on you. For instance, if they suddenly know your routine. If your neighbors know what time you leave the house, when you come home, when you’re going for a run, etc., that can be a sign that they may observe you closely.

Another sign can be suspicious footprints in your backyard, tempered mail, or even a simple follow request on social media. If they have taken a keen interest in your private life and go out of their way to know what’s happening in it, then this can be a potential red flag.

Before you can accuse your neighbor of anything, you’ll need to be able to prove it. Gather up some evidence to show that they’ve been spying on you, and if you feel that it’s serious, then the best thing you can do is involve the authorities.

Like the first story, you can easily find yourself living next to people who go out of their way to make your life uncomfortable. Whether they’re directly spying on you or constantly complaining about something you do, neighbors can be a nightmare. What’s your opinion about this topic? Please leave a comment and let us know.