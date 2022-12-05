Nadine Labaki, a Variety International Filmmaker Award recipient, discusses recent social movements.

Lauded “Capernaum” Director Nadine Labaki was awarded the Variety International Filmmaker Award during the Red Sea Film Festival’s second edition. Talk with Nadine Labaki during an intimate conversation Variety’s senior vice president of global content and executive editor Steven Gaydos, the Lebanese filmmaker and actor spoke about her passion for uplifting female voices to the great applause of an audience filled with young aspiring female filmmakers.

“It’s important because the world needs this other vision of the world,” She spoke of the importance creating film opportunities for women. “There are many things that we need to express and we need to talk about deeply. Things that we don’t share with men, things that we feel as women. There’s so much that has been unsaid and what better way to say it than cinema?”

“We learn to censor ourselves so much as women. It’s our shared history, our shared hidden codes, hidden suffering, frustrations and taboos. We have so much to say and we’ve learned how to suppress it because we had to be the perfect image for other people for such a long time,” She reflected on it. “no matter what culture you come from, in many different countries, women have felt guilty for being women for such a long time. There’s obviously a shift happening and it’s very important that we talk about it. There’s nothing as beautiful to see than what’s happening in Iran right now, women heroes just wanting to shout, to express themselves and who they are.”

Labaki indicated that she is filled with great hope after recent uprisings in politics and society, like the one in Iran. “Change is coming. It might not come today, it might take time and there might be a high price for many women, but it’s beautiful to see. The system of representation doesn’t work anymore, so it’s interesting to see there is a hunger to change it in many parts of the world.”

“Many uprisings have failed or have been suppressed,” Elle continued to say, “but it doesn’t change what we feel inside, it doesn’t change the frustration, the fact we are longing for this change.” Is she likely to lose faith? She says no, categorically, emphasizing that she believes hope keeps her from being a cynic. “nothing is worth doing.”

“There’s a saying that I love, ‘justice can only be achieved when the people who are not affected are as concerned as the people who are affected by injustice.’ To me, this is what gives me hope, I want to be concerned even when I’m not affected. I want to believe in my potential as a human being, I want to believe in my power and we need to believe in our individual power to really make a change.”

Director is well aware of the inspiring potential of stories, and claimed that “why” An idea drives her to create films. “It’s important to learn what challenges you, what makes you excited. I understood very early on that I love true life, I love honesty. I get bored doing exactly what I wrote on paper. I don’t want to just do what I wrote, I want to push it further, to grab those amazing accidents. It’s not a very structured way of working, it’s organized chaos.”

And naturality is very much at the heart of Labaki’s penchant for working with non-professional actors. “When you are working with non-professional actors, you have to adapt to them, their way of being. With professional actors, it’s the opposite. They can adapt. It’s a beautiful collaboration because you are so connected with what they’ve been through, with who they are. They have to know you chose them exactly because of who they are.”

“It’s a debate, and it’s an interesting debate,” Labaki stated that streaming and theatrical releases are two different things. “For me, the cinema ritual is very important, and so is not having those platforms compete with each other. Having this experience in a dark room and feeling other people’s vibes is a collective, beautiful experience. It’s important we fight for it. Obviously, staying home on the couch is much cheaper, which is where we need to do some rethinking, how much it costs.”

Labaki still sees streaming as a possibility. “I think there’s a way of [both avenues] complementing one another and not competing against each other. Both are essential. I love not having to make that choice, not having to feel like I am selling my soul to the devil for not putting my film on the big screen. I believe people have to be able to live with both experiences.”

The filmmaker hasn’t taken the director’s seat since 2019’s Oscar-nominated “Capernaum,” Instead of concentrating on acting, she suggested: She said that she would return to direct directing when asked: “There is so much to say. I think we’re very lucky to be witnessing this part of history, to be witnessing this shift. It’s impossible to sum it up, that’s maybe why I am not writing my next film yet.”